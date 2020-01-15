Global Natural Ingredient Insect Repellent Market Capacity, Production and Value Forecast 2018 – 2026

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Natural Ingredient Insect Repellent Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The natural ingredient insect repellent market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major driving factors and key trending topics impacting the growth of the natural ingredient insect repellent market over the forecast period. It also highlights the restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market during the aforesaid period. The study provides a comprehensive outlook on the growth of the natural ingredient insect repellent market throughout the forecast period across different geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The natural ingredient insect repellent market has been analyzed in (US$ Million) in terms of revenue, in (Million Units) in terms of volume, and the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2018 to 2026 has been provided. The natural ingredient insect repellent market is a global report studied on the basis of product type, ingredient type, pest targeted, distribution channel, and region.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the natural ingredient insect repellent market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive natural ingredient insect repellent market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the natural ingredient insect repellent market. Besides, competition matrix and market share analysis has been included under the competitive landscape to understand the top players’ contribution in the natural ingredient insect repellent market. Each company is studied on the basis of basic information, financial highlights, revenue highlights of regional contribution, and segment contribution, and product portfolio. Additionally, the company strategy and recent developments if any are also incorporated under each company profile section.

Some of the key players in the natural ingredient insect repellent market include Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Honasa Consumer Pvt Ltd., First Step Digital Pvt Ltd., Quantum, Inc., Dabur International, Enesis Group and Homes LLC. The key players operating in the natural ingredient insect repellent market adopt numerous strategies to sustain in the market. Product development and acquisition and partnership are some of the main strategies adopted by players to gain a competitive edge.

The natural ingredient insect repellent market is segmented below:

By Product Type

Sprays/Aerosols

Cream

Essential Oils

Liquid Vaporizers

Others (Patches, Incense Sticks etc.)

By Ingredient Type

Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus

Citronella Oil

Catnip Oil

Soybean Oil

Others (Tea Tree Oil, Neem Oil etc.)

By Pest Targeted

Mosquitoes

Flies

Ticks

Others (Moth, Mites etc.)

