Global Next Generation Memory Market 2019 Segmented By Potential Applications

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Next Generation Memory Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report presents the worldwide Next Generation Memory market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies the Next Generation Memory market. The Next Generation Memory is cost effective and provides faster memory solutions whereas older memory technologies have limitations because of their outdated architecture and higher power consumption. The Next Generation Memory provides high data transmission speed and high storage capacity. And Next Generation Memory likely will first supplement existing memory technology to help overcome the latters scaling deficiencies.

The global market of Next Generation Memory Industry is really scattered due to the wide application and consumption scale. The top five industry leaders are Intel, Micron Technology, Panasonic, Cypress Semiconductor and Fujitsu, accounting for 48.48% of the whole market in 2017.

The major drivers for the growth of the NGM market are big data demand for universal memory devices; increasing demand for enterprise storage application; and need for high bandwidth, low power consumption, and highly scalable memory device for technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Big Data.

Of all the major applications of NGM, enterprise storage holds 25.97%which is the largest share of the NGM market. The demand for enterprise storage is more owing to the growing date centers across the globe. Increasing need for data storage capabilities in cloud storage and data centers is also creating demand for NGM storage devices in enterprise storage.

The Next Generation Memory market was valued at 490 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 2530 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Next Generation Memory.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Intel

Micron Technology

Panasonic

Cypress Semiconductor

Fujitsu

Everspin

ROHM Semiconductor

Adesto Technologies

Crossbar

Next Generation Memory Breakdown Data by Type

PCM

ReRAM

MRAM

FeRAM

Next Generation Memory Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Electronics

Enterprise Storage

Automotive and Transportation

Military and Aerospace

Telecommunications

Others

Next Generation Memory Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

