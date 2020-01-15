Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market To Reach Over US$3.65 bn by 2024 | TMR

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market: Snapshot

The torchbearers in the global oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market are leveraging their core business strengths in this highly competitive market. They are also focused on acquisitions to augment their technological strengths in a bid to develop new products. Expansion of product portfolio is another popular growth strategy adopted by key players for increased market share.

Some of the key growth drivers in the global oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market are stringent environmental rules regarding handling oil and gas, policies regarding pipeline leakages and obligations on part of pipeline operators to compensate for a leak. The growth of oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market can also be attributed to aging pipeline, large number of planned projects for pipeline construction, and increasing number of incidents of pipeline leakages.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market to expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% for the forecast period between 2016 and 2024. Progressing at this rate, the revenue of the market is projected to be become US$3.65 bn by 2024 increasing from US$2.02 bn in 2015.

For More Industrial Insights Read Overview:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/oil-gas-pipeline-leak-detection-equipment-market.html

Acoustic/ultrasonic Technology Segment to emerge at fore due to Economic Reliability

In terms of technology, the oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market is segmented into mass-volume balance, fiber optics, acoustic/ultrasonic, vapor sensing, and others. The segment of mass-volume balance, among these, held the leading share of 39.3% of the overall market in 2015. On the other hand, the segment of acoustic/ultrasonic is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period due to economic reliability of the technology.

Based on location, the oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market is divided into onshore and offshore. Between the two, onshore led the global oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market in 2015 and is predicted to account for a significant share over the forecast period.

On the basis of equipment type, flowmeters, cable sensors, acoustic sensors, and others are the segments into which the global oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market is divided. Among these, the segment of flowmeters held a significant share in the oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market in 2015 and is expected to hold a sizable share over the forecast period.

For More Industrial Insights Get Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=26594

Planned Pipeline Construction Projects Power Growth in Middle East and Africa

The regional segments into which the global oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market is segmented are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is a key regional market due to an extensive network of pipelines in the region. North America contributed the leading revenue of 40% to the overall market in 2015, of which the U.S. stood as the leading contributor.

Europe followed North America in terms of market share in the global market in 2015. However, the regional market of Middle East and Africa is predicted to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period and display an increased market share between 2015 and 2024. The growth of the Middle East and Africa oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market is due to a large number of planned projects for pipeline construction.

For More Industrial Insights Get PDF Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26594