GLOBAL POWER TRANSMISSION AND DISTRIBUTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE, SUPPLY, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2024
The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing demand for electricity, new power generation capacity additions, and the expansion of transmission and distribution infrastructure.
In 2018, the global Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Mitsubishi Electric
ABB
Osram
Eaton
Crompton Greaves
BHEL
Siemens
GE
Larsen & Toubro
Kirloskar
Acme Electric
Schneider Electric
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Low Voltage
Medium Voltage
High Voltage
Market segment by Application, split into
Utilities
Industrial
Residential
Commercial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
