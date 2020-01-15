Global Window Film Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Window Film Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

— Introduction

Window film is a thin laminate film that can be placed either at interior or exterior of glass surfaces in automotive and marine and also at the residence. It is generally made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a thermoplastic polymer resin of the polyester family, due to its clarity, tensile strength, dimensional stability, and ability to accept a variety of surface-applied or embedded treatments.

Polyester is used in window films owing to its tensile strength, durability, clarity, and dimensional stability. Bio-based polyester is used in window films which can reduce the dependency on fossil fuel resources and improve carbon footprint.

Window films protect the automotive, residence, commercial, marine and also used by architecture from heat and glare reduction, thermal insulation, UV filtration, safety and security, privacy, decoration, signage and branding, protection from graffiti. Window films are cost-effective method to reduce heating and cooling costs in buildings and automotive by reducing the amount of heat transfer through the glazing.

Window film can also provide thermal comfort and is one of the most cost-effective and environment-friendly material, especially in hot and mixed climates.

The ANSI Standards ASTM E903 and ASTM D1044-93 are relating to the solar/UV transmission properties and abrasion resistance, respectively. The manufacturers use these standards to guarantee the quality of their raw materials and finished products.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791801-global-window-film-market-2018-2025

Market Drivers:

The window films provide protection from UV radiation and also provide thermal protection. The glass or polycarbonate do not get shattered with the help of window film, these are the major drivers for global window film market.

Growing customer awareness with regards to the benefits of window films and increasing disposable income of people in developing countries is driving the global window film market.

Increasing market of window films in automotive industry is driving the global window films market.

Market Restraints:

The regulation on automotive for window films, in US the cars should not have window film at their windshield and in India the car should not have window films. This has been a major restraint to window films market in these regions.

Window tinting in automobile reduces the Visible Light Transmission (VLT) through car windows, and low visibility can lead to accidents especially at night driving. This is the major restraints for global window films market.

Market Segmentation

By technical performance

The technical performance provided by window films includes solar control film, safety and security, decoration, and privacy. Solar control films have major market for window films as it helps to block harmful UV rays.

By end-user

The window films are used by end-users like automotive, residence, commercials, marine and architecture. Automotive has growing market for window films as there is increase of passenger vehicles in upcoming years.

Key market segments covered

BY SUBSTRATE TYPE

Glass

Polycarbonate

BY COATING TYPE

Dyed

Pigmented

Metalized

Ceramic

BY TECHNICAL PERFORMANCE

Solar control film

Safety and security film

Decoration film

Privacy film

BY END USER

Automotive

Marine/ Architectural

Residential

Commercial

Other

BY SALES CHANNEL

Direct

Indirect

BY REGION

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Why purchase the report?

Visualize the composition of the window film market across each indication, in terms of by substrate type, by coating type, by technical performance, by end-user and by sales channel highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in window film market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the window film – level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the window film products of all major market players

Target Audience

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturer

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791801-global-window-film-market-2018-2025

Table of Contents

GLOBAL WINDOW FILM MARKET -SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Scope of the market

GLOBAL WINDOW FILM MARKET –TRENDS AND DEVELOPMENTS

2.1. Key Market trends and Developments window film market

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Regulations

GLOBAL WINDOW FILM MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

4.1. BY SUBSTRATE TYPE

4.1.1. Glass

4.1.2. Polycarbonate

4.2. BY COATING TYPE

4.2.1. Dyed

4.2.2. Pigmented

4.2.3. Metalized

4.2.4. Ceramic

4.3. BY TECHNICAL PERFORMANCE

4.3.1. Solar control film

4.3.2. Safety and security film

4.3.3. Decoration film

4.3.4. Privacy film

4.4. BY END USER

4.4.1. Automotive

4.4.2. Marine/ Architectural

4.4.3. Residential

4.4.4. Commercial

4.4.5. Other

4.5. BY SALES CHANNEL

4.5.1. Direct

4.5.2. Indirect

GLOBAL WINDOW FILM MARKET – BY GEOGRAPHY

5.1. North America

5.1.1. U.S.A

5.1.2. Mexico

5.1.3. Canada

5.1.4. Rest of North America

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Germany

5.2.2. U.K.

5.2.3. France

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. Rest of Europe

5.3. South America

5.3.1. Brazil

5.3.2. Argentina

5.3.3. Rest of South America

5.4. Asia Pacific

5.4.1. China

5.4.2. India

5.4.3. Japan

5.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

5.5. Rest of the World

Continued……….

@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3791801-global-window-film-market-2018-2025

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-window-film-market-2019-trends-market-share-industry-size-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025/510631

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 510631