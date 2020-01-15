Ink Additives Market Specifications, Company Profile and Forecast to 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Ink Additives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Ink Additives market report [8 Year Forecast 2018-2026] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Ink Additives market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Ink Additives industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Ink Additives Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the ink additives market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global ink additives market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for ink additives during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for the ink additives market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global ink additives market. Porter’s five forces model for the ink additives market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, printing process, printing ink, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global ink additives market. Key players operating in the global market are BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, Evonik Industries, and Altana AG. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global ink additives market has been segmented as follows:

Global Ink Additives Market, by Type

Wetting Agents

Dispersants

Defoamers

Rheology Modifiers

Others (Including Compatibilizers and Color Boosters)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Printing Process

Lithography

Flexography

Gravure

Digital

Others (Including Screen Printing)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Printing Ink

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-cured

Global Ink Additives Market, by Application

Packaging

Publishing

Commercial Printing

Others (Including Marketing Material)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia & CIS

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

– Ink additives can be defined as raw materials that impart important characteristics to printing inks. These characteristics include smooth running on the printing press and protection of the finished product.

– Among types, the ink additives market is dominated by the wetting agents segment. Several advantages offered by wetting agents driving their consumption include development of required surface tension and contact angle and their hydrophobic nature.

– Among printing processes, the flexographic printing process consumes the maximum amount of ink additives, led by the increased adoption of flexographic printing in various applications such as packaging, publishing, and commercial printing

– Among printing inks, solvent-based printing inks consume the maximum amount of ink additives

– Packaging is the most common application of printing inks. The packaging industry is expected to continue expanding during the forecast period and hence, consumption of ink additives in the industry is also expected to increase.

– Among regions, Asia Pacific is the key consumer of ink additives due to the large production of printing inks that takes place in the region

– Ink additives is a relatively consolidated market with multinational companies, such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, and Altana AG, accounting for a significant market share

– The global ink additives market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the low amount of ink additives required in the production of printing inks.

