Larvicides Market : Clear Understanding of The Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2018 – 2028

According to WHO, approximately 40% of the population mostly those living in the world’s poorest countries face the risk of suffering from some of the dreadful diseases like malaria. Every year more than 500 million people fall prey to malaria and dengue diseases. Most cases and deaths are in sub-Saharan Africa regions. Environmental, socio-economic, and climatic factors (temperature, humidity and rainfall) affect disease infection and influence transmission patterns of these diseases. Government and several concerned organization have been taking preventive measures to control malaria diseases. Larvicides is one critical solution to these kind of problems. Larvicides prevents larvae from developing into adult mosquitoes. Larvicides can either be contact poisons, stomach poisons, growth regulators or biological control agents.

Dengue and malaria are vector-borne diseases and is being considered as the major public health causing problems worldwide. Both diseases poses a major threat in many tropical countries causing infections in more than 100 million people each year. Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, sub-Saharan Africa and several parts of Europe are the regions affected by malaria and dengue. Hence there tenacity in concerns over controlling the rise in number of cases of these kind of diseases. Owing to this factor, several major chemical solution manufacturers and concerned international organizations have been taking steps and coming up with products such as Larvicides which plays an important role in controlling the production of larvaes.

