LVDT Transducers Market– Exploratory Research On Global Industry 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global LVDT Transducers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report presents the worldwide LVDT Transducers market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Linear Variable Differential Transformers (LVDT) are non-contact, absolute position sensors. They include a transformer housed into a metal case and a ferromagnetic core which can be attached to an extension rod. The core slides inside the spool tube (also called boreliner) of the transformer. The transformer contains the coil assembly with primary and secondary windings and, in the case of DC LVDTs, the signal conditioning electronics as well.

The LVDT Transducers market is characterized by the presence of many vendors. These vendors are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as access to raw materials, economies of scales, product innovations, and ability to recycle as the cost of raw materials is very high. Vendors in LVDT Transducers market are focusing on gaining faster access to the raw materials and lowering the manufacturing costs of LVDT Transducers. They are also focusing on customization of products as per end-user industries.

By product, the global LVDT transducer market is segmented into AC LVDT and DC LVDT transducer which are widely used for Military/Aerospace, Power generation, Petrochemical, Automotive Industry. Of these, AC LVDT transducer accounts for majority 38.75% market share of global revenue and DC LVDT accounts for majority 61.25% market share of global revenue in 2017.

The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new manufacturer entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

The LVDT Transducers market was valued at 650 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 1030 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LVDT Transducers.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

TE Connectivity

Honeywell

Sensata Technologies (Kavlico)

AMETEK

Curtiss-Wright

Micro-Epsilon

Meggitt (Sensorex)

Hoffmann + Krippner (Inelta)

G.W. Lisk Company

OMEGA (Spectris)

Sensonics

Monitran

WayCon Positionsmesstechnik

Active Sensors

LORD Corporation

LVDT Transducers Breakdown Data by Type

AC Type

DC Type

LVDT Transducers Breakdown Data by Application

Military/Aerospace

Power Generation

Petrochemical

Automotive Industry

Other

LVDT Transducers Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

