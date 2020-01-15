Mineral Salt Ingredients Market Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth till 2027

Insufficient intake of nutrients among consumers has raised concerns regarding the susceptibility to severe health hazards such as weakness, anemia, insomnia, anxiety, fatigue, goiter, osteoporosis, and depression, among others. Increase in the active lifestyle of consumers has been witnessed which entail mineral and vitamin-rich diet. The zeal to adopt a healthy lifestyle has inclined the consumers towards sports and fitness activities. As a result of the rising physical activities and need for proper diet, demand for mineral salt ingredients has been growing at a considerable pace.

Loss of appetite is a common symptom of ageing, which poses several health threats on account of nutrition deficiency. In addition, proliferated adoption of veganism and vegetarian lifestyle witnessed among the consumers is expected to create a demand for additional supplements like mineral salt ingredients that provide necessary nutrition to the human body. As a subsequence, the global mineral salt ingredients market is set to remain lucrative in the forthcoming years.

Besides the food and beverage sector, mineral salt ingredients find extensive application in the agriculture industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry, and in infant formula. With myriads of uses, the global mineral salt ingredients market is likely to secure a lucrative growth opportunity.

Mineral Salt Ingredients Market – Novel Developments

Some of the significant players operating in the global mineral salt ingredients market consist of SEPPIC, JUNGBUNZLAUER SUUISSE AG, Albion Laboratories, Inc., Corbion, Dupont, DSM, Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Minerals Technologies Inc., Prathista, Akzonbel, Caravan Ingredients Inc., Compass Minerals International Inc., Mineral Technologies Inc., and K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, among others. Below are some of the notable developments in the mineral salt ingredients market.

AkzoNobell recently launched Suprasel, a new type of the mineral salt which has a great taste and reduced level of sodium.

JUNGBUNZLAUER SUISSE AG developed a product, sub4salt, which helps in reducing the sodium content in the meat products.

Prathista, a key company in the mineral salt ingredients market, produced chelated mineral salts, which support the growth of bones, strong muscles, and immune systems. This salt can also be used in the treatment of bipolar disorder and as a dietary mineral supplement.

Emerging trends of the utilization of the mineral salt ingredients in the preparation of feed for livestock is gaining widespread popularity. Champion’s choice manufactured trace mineral salt, in order to suit the nutritional needs of the

livestock and promote healthy digestion, tissues, reproductive processes, and overall well-being.

Mineral Salt Ingredients Market – Dynamics

Cosmetic Industry is Witnessed Adopting Mineral Salt Ingredients to Prevent Rising Levels of Stress

Hectic lifestyle is a prominent factor for the rise in the stress levels among the people. This has taken a toll on their well-being with hair fall and ageing being its key symptoms. Sufficient intake of the minerals can help in controlling skin diseases, hair loss, inflammatory diseases, and stress by protecting the cell membranes against environmental conditions and dehydration. Premature ageing can also be prevented by the consumption of food products rich in mineral salt ingredients.

With the widespread use of cosmetics, mineral salt ingredients have been a key element in the preparation of anti-aging creams, anti-hair fall shampoos, and body lotions, which is expected to bolster the growth of the global mineral salt ingredients market.

Mineral Salt Ingredients Market – Application

Based on the application, the global mineral salt ingredients market is bifurcated into: