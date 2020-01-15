Non-woven Adhesives Market 2025 top players : 3M Corporation, Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD, Beardow Adams Ltd., Evonik Industries AG
Global Non-woven Adhesives Market: Overview
Non-woven adhesives are referred to as thermoplastic adhesives which include a base antioxidants, plasticizers, tackifiers, and polymer. These types of adhesives are soluble, fusible, and heat resistant. Non-woven adhesives are basically used for medium/low load assemblies under reasonable service situations. Although they have a good resistance power against oil but poor against water. Over the last few years, the properties of non-woven adhesives have been improved by several toughening ways so that the variants are found suitable for structural uses. Several hygiene products such as feminine protection, adult incontinence, training pants, and diapers are manufactured by using these adhesive solutions. These non-adhesives are favored for several industrial applications owing to the superior properties they possess such as excellent processability, cohesion strength, high elasticity, softness, and low odor.
The report examines the growth of the global non-woven adhesives market that occurred in the last over the last few years and is likely to occur in the coming years. The research publication additionally explains the causes of the fluctuations in the global market. It does this by assessing of the facets and the different trends that have been prevalent from past few years and also the aspects that are anticipated to maintain a strong impact on the market over the coming years. The Porter’s five forces analysis has been considered by analysts to present a clear picture of the vendor landscape to readers. Agreements, mergers, acquisitions, and other dealings have been further mentioned in the study. It focuses on the strategies, products, and market share along with the position of the companies operating in the market.
Global Non-woven Adhesives Market: Trends and Opportunities
The primary factor that is expected to drive the growth of the global non-woven adhesives market is the development of new products with improved and additional features to the present product types. Other factors that are anticipated to supplement the growth of the global non-woven adhesives market are growing demand for non-woven products, rising demand from emerging economies in Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific, and huge investment opportunities in these regions. Manufacturers can also capitalize on the opportunities arising from the rising standards of living in emerging nations. However, factors such as stagnant growth in the baby diaper industry in matured markets, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, and strict regulatory approval process required for production.
Incontinence problems among the aged population has stirred the demand for more comfortable and fit, better absorption, and product with thinner cores. Thus, this has intensified the demand for non-woven adhesives across the industrial sector.
Global Non-woven Adhesives Market: Regional Outlook
Region-wise the global non-woven adhesives market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit extreme potential owing to the growing demand for hygiene products, especially disposable diapers. The demand for adult incontinence products in Europe and North America is anticipated to rise over the coming years, thus supplementing the growth of the market in these regions. Product penetration in developing countries is likely to increase as they shift towards using safe and hygienic products, thus aiding the market growth for non-woven adhesives.
Global Non-woven Adhesives Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report
Some of the leading companies in the global non-woven adhesives market are 3M Corporation, Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD, Beardow Adams Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and The Dow Chemical Company.
