Patient Monitoring Devices Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2022

Executive Summary

This report describes and evaluates the global patient monitoring devices market. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2022, the forecast period.

The patient monitoring devices market (or patient monitoring equipment market – the two terms are interchangeable) consists of the sales of patient monitoring devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture patient monitoring devices used in monitoring vital health parameters. The global market for patient monitoring devices reached a value of nearly $22.4 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% since 2014. The market will grow at a CAGR of 8.2% to nearly $30.7 billion by 2022.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the increase in the size of the aging population, emerging markets growth, technological advances, and rising healthcare expenditure. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were lack of healthcare awareness and decreasing reimbursements. Going forward, economic growth, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring devices which are cost effective will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the patient monitoring devices market in the future are government regulations, the high initial investment costs and interest rate increases.

The patient monitoring devices market is segmented by type into fetal and neonatal monitoring devices, vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment, weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment, and remote patient monitoring devices and equipment. The vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market accounted for the largest share of the patient monitoring devices market in 2018 at 44.3%. The remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 15.8%.

The fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market is further segmented into neonatal monitoring devices and fetal monitoring devices. Neonatal monitoring devices accounted for the largest share of the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market in 2018 at 69.4%. The fetal monitoring devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7%.

The vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market is further segmented into multiparameter monitoring devices, cardiac monitoring devices, respiratory monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices, and hemodynamic monitoring devices. Multiparameter monitoring devices accounted for the largest share of the vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market in 2018 at 35.5%. The neuromonitoring devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0%.

The weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market is further segmented into weight monitoring devices and temperature monitoring devices. Weight monitoring devices accounted for the largest share of the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment market in 2018 at 57.3%. The weight monitoring segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.8%.

The remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market is further segmented by type into vital parameter monitors and others, cardiac monitors, respiratory monitors and hematological monitors. The vital parameter monitors and others market accounted for the largest share of the remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market in 2018 at 51.9%. The respiratory monitors market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 17.3%.

The patient monitoring devices market is also segmented by end use into hospitals, homecare and diagnostic centres/clinics. The hospitals market accounted for the largest share of the patient monitoring devices market by end use in 2018 at 53.8%.

North America is the largest market for patient monitoring devices, accounting for 41.7% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, Asia-Pacific and Africa will be the fastest growing regions in this market, where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.31% and 9.72% respectively. These will be followed by South America and the Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.70% and 9.62% respectively.

The market for patient monitoring devices is relatively concentrated with a small number of large entities which each commands a significant market share and a large number of small entities with minor shares. Players in the market include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Medtronic Inc., Omron Corporation, and Masimo.

The global medical equipment market, of which the patient monitoring devices market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $423.5 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% since 2014. It will grow at a CAGR of 5.3% to nearly $520.8 billion by 2022. The cardiovascular devices market is the largest segment of the medical equipment market accounting for 15.2% of the medical equipment market and is worth $64.5 billion globally and has grown at a CAGR of 5.27% during the historic period. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period. This is followed by in-vitro diagnostics, the second largest segment, accounting for 12.5% of the medical equipment market. Patient monitoring devices is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the medical equipment market at a CAGR of 8.21% during 2018-2022.

The top opportunities in the global patient monitoring devices market will arise in the weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices and equipment segment which will gain $3.61 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The patient monitoring devices market will gain the most in annual $ sales in the USA at $2.87 billion. To take advantage of opportunities such as these, patient monitoring devices manufacturers should consider strategies such as investing in new technologies such as medical body area network (MBAN) to increase profit margins, developing portable devices to cater to the growing demand for compact and smaller devices, adopting strategic M&A approach to widen the product range and strengthen the market position, collaborating with technology companies to develop AI integrated devices to deliver more accurate and efficient service to patients, adopting IoT to improve the connectivity and efficiency of remote patient monitoring devices, targeting the aging population by improving home monitoring, focusing on personal emergency response systems (PERS) and personal health services, increasing revenues and expanding the life sciences business segment, capturing untapped business opportunities in emerging markets through public and private partnerships, developing innovative technologies in monitoring devices, developing new technologies and products through collaborations, and investing in research and development activities.

Patient Monitoring Devices Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 report from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global patient monitoring devices market.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the patient monitoring devices global market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The patient monitoring devices manufacturing market opportunities and strategies to 2022 report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

• Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

•Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

•Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the patient monitoring devices market. This chapter describes the different products covered in the report, and gives basic definitions.

•Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products along with key features and differentiators for those products.

•Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key participants in the patient monitoring devices industry supply chain.

•Customer Information – This chapter covers recent customer and service providers’ trends/preferences in the global patient monitoring devices market.

•Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes major trends shaping the global patient monitoring devices market. The section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

•PESTEL Analysis – This chapter comprises important factors for the potential of the patient monitoring devices market opportunity assessment.

•Regulatory Landscape – This section describes the regulations that impact the global patient monitoring devices industry.

•Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

•Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2014-2018), forecast (2018-2022) market value and growth and comparisons of market size and growth by region.

•Segmentation– This section contains the market value (2014-2022) and analysis for different segments.

•Global Macro Comparison – The global patient monitoring devices market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the patient monitoring devices market size, percentage of GDP, and average patient monitoring devices market expenditure.

•Regional Market Size and Growth – This section covers the market size (2018), historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market values and growth and comparisons of major countries’ markets within each region. This report provides information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa), and China and the USA.

•Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global patient monitoring devices market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

•Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives information on the recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

•Market Background – This section describes the medical equipment market of which the patient monitoring devices market is a segment. This chapter includes the global medical equipment market 2014-18 and 2018-22 values, and regional and country analyses for the medical equipment market.

•Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

•Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices is segmented into Fetal Monitoring Devices, Neonatal monitoring devices, Multiparameter Monitoring Devices, Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices

Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment is segmented into Neuromonitoring Devices, Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment is segmented into Weight Monitoring Devices, Temperature Monitoring Devices

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment is segmented into Vital Parameter Monitors and Others, Cardiac Monitors, Respiratory Monitors, Hematological Monitors

By End Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Diagnostic Centre/Clinics

Companies Mentioned: Philips Healthcare, GE healthcare, Medtronic Inc., Omron Corporation, Masimo

Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia

Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

