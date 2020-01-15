Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2016-2024

This report by Persistence Market Research examines the global peripherally inserted central catheters market for the period 2016–2024. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global peripherally inserted central catheters market. This comprehensive market study demonstrates the various dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global peripherally inserted central catheters market over the forecast period.

Peripherally inserted central catheters are medical devices used to infuse fluids and medication directly into the veins of the human body or draw blood samples for testing purposes. Peripherally inserted central catheters are inserted into the patient’s body using a needle that can be removed once the catheter is in place. Thereafter, the tip of the peripherally inserted central catheter is allowed to rest at the large vein junction in close proximity to the heart with the help of radiological devices.

This report covers the global peripherally inserted central catheters market performance in terms of revenue contribution. The report offers updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities influencing revenue growth of the global peripherally inserted central catheters market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is included in this report to better equip clients with pertinent decision-making insights.

The report begins with a market overview followed by key definitions and provides information on the market value share of the global peripherally inserted central catheters market. The subsequent sections analyze the global peripherally inserted central catheters market on the basis of product type, design, end user, and region and provide a comprehensive market forecast for the period 2016 – 2024. This study further discusses key regional trends contributing to the growth of the global peripherally inserted central catheters market and analyzes the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each region.

The final section of the report includes a competitive landscape with a dashboard view of key players operating in the global peripherally inserted central catheters market. Leading companies featured in the report include AngioDynamics Inc., C. R. Bard Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc, Vygon S.A, Cook Medical Inc., Argon Medical Devices Inc., Medical Component Inc., and Theragenics Corporation.

Research methodology

The forecast presented in this report assesses the total revenue generated across the global peripherally inserted central catheters market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, the report begins by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global peripherally inserted central catheters market is likely to perform in future. The report takes into account extensive secondary research to determine top industry players and overall market size. Region wise and segment wise data has also been acquired through interviews with key stakeholders in the global peripherally inserted central catheters market. Data gathered through primary and secondary research is validated by the triangulation method and further scrutinized using advanced tools to obtain useful qualitative and quantitative insights. Given the ever-fluctuating nature of the global economy, the report not only takes into account forecasts conducted in terms of CAGR, but also analyzes the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities across the global peripherally inserted central catheters market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global peripherally inserted central catheters market. Further, to understand key market segments in terms of growth and performance, Persistence Market Research has developed the global peripherally inserted central catheters market attractiveness index to help providers identify real market opportunities across the global peripherally inserted central catheters market.