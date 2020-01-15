Pet Waste Bags Market: Outlook, Opportunity & Future Trends Till Forecast Period 2026

Key players operating in the global pet waste bags market include Hero Pet Brands., Ecopoof LLC., Doggy Do Good INC, Pawsome Pet Products LLC,Crown Poly Inc, and Petphabet. These players engage in strategies such as research & development of innovative products and improvement of existing products to remain competitive in the market and to increase their share. For example, manufactures are focusing on producing bags which are stretchable and possess odor control properties. Introduction of water-soluble waste bags is a major innovation in the pet waste bags market. Water-soluble waste bags can be flushed and do not require decomposition.

A pet waste bags is used to collect and dispose pet waste. These bags are produced using materials such as high-density polythene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), linear blend polythene, recycled polythene, biodegradable polythene, and non-biodegradable polythene. These are lightweight, leak proof, durable, recyclable, portable, and air & water resistant.

Rise in adoption of pets and increase in the number of pet care centers across the globe are key factors driving the pet waste bags market. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, nearly 3.3 million dogs enter animal shelters every year in the U.S. Implementation of various rules and regulation regarding environmental safety by governments in various countries across the globe and rising environmental awareness are major factors responsible for the increase in demand for pet waste bags. The pet waste bags market is expected to create significant opportunity during the forecast period, as due to its value added applications, right from handling of waste to decomposition of waste. These bags helps store pet waste, which can be used as a manure in agricultural fields. Hygiene and cleanliness are major factors fuelling the demand for pet waste bags during the forecast period.

Rising use of plastic pet waste bags has increased concerns regarding their effective disposal. Many countries such as the U.S. and a couple of states in India have banned the use of non-biodegradable plastic bags, as these do not decompose and make their way into rivers, oceans, and ponds, which is dangerous for the environment and aquatic animals. This, in turn, is expected to inhibit the global pet waste bags market during the forecast period.

The pet waste bags market can be segmented in terms of product type, size, end-user, sales channel, and region. Based on product type, the market can be bifurcated into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. The biodegradable segment is expected to account for a large share of the market owing to the increase in environmental concerns and implementation of strict rules and regulations. Based on size, the pet waste bags market can be categorized into small, medium, and large. In terms of end-user, the market can be classified into dogs, cats, and others. Based on sales channel, the pet waste bags market can be divided into online and offline. The online channel segment is anticipated to dominate the market, as a wide variety of products are available on various e-platform at discounted prices. The offline segment can be sub-segmented into specialty stores and supermarkets.

In terms of region, the global pet waste market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Europe are expected to account for large share of the market owing to the high rate of pet adoption and awareness regarding environmental concerns in these regions. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate in terms of market share owing to the implementation of rules and regulations by governments regarding the decomposition of waste.