Platelet-rich Plasma and Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate Systems Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2026

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is a blood product having autologous property. It has a large number of platelets in a very minute quantity of plasma. The platelets which are 2 mm diameter in size are the cytoplasmic fragments of megakaryocytes developed in the marrow. More than 30 bioactive proteins are present in the platelets. These bioactive proteins are equipped with a vital role in tissue healing or hemostasis. Platelet-rich plasma have three main proteins – fibrin, fibronectin, and vitronectin in blood which have an important role in cell adhesion molecules.

Differential centrifugation is a process used for the preparation of platelet-rich plasma. Acceleration force in differential centrifugation is used to centrifuge the constituents present in the blood to settle on different specific gravity. Centrifugation is acquired at different relative centrifugal time, force, and temperature. The two-step procedure yields the highest result.

Platelet-rich plasma functions as a fibrin tissue adhesive for hemostatic and tissue covering effects. It is not similar to fibrin glue or platelet-poor tissue adhesives as the platelets have an ability to heal wounds and nourish osteogenesis. Biological isolation of platelet-rich plasma from whole blood is obtained for enriched platelets. Tissue regeneration, inflammatory response, promotion of angiogenesis, and infection controlling are improved with the help of high concentration of platelets in plasma.

Acceleration of endothelial, epithelial, and epidermal regeneration, stimulation angiogenesis, development collagen synthesis, promotion of soft tissue healing, reduction of dermal scarring, development of hemostatic response to injuries, and adverse inhibition of wound healing caused by glucocorticoids are all processed by platelet-rich plasma. The higher the leukocyte concentration in platelet-rich plasma, the higher the antimicrobial effect. Platelet-rich plasma does not carry any risk of transmitting infectious disease.

Concentrated bone marrow aspirate (BMA) is obtained from a patient’s own bone marrow. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) are very high in concentrated bone marrow aspirate. Bone marrow aspiration concentrate (BMAC) has a great effect on osseous and cartilage defect healing as it contains stem cells and multiple growth factors.

Mesenchymal stem cells and bone marrow aspirates concentrates from bone marrow are used in development of rotator cuff tears and for the repair of damaged structures in clinical and preclinical studies as they are a good cell source. However, absence of these factors in sufficient amount may lead to rotator cuff tears. Presence of these concentrates in adequate amount is important in stem cell-mediated repair of tears, including rotator cuff tears. Marrow is an abundant source of “pluripotent” stem cells. It is extracted from the patient’s pelvis and processed.

When an injury takes place, a number of regenerative cells are required for tissue regeneration. If regenerative cells are inadequate in the body due to blood loss or any other reason, it might hamper the process. Stem cells are undifferentiated; they replicate themselves as different types of tissues as needed. The concentrate of regenerative cells in bone marrow concentrate provides strong and healthy healing of the damaged tissue, allowing it to grow and repair by exceeding the body’s natural healing process. Bone marrow concentrate also relieves pain, reduces swelling, and boosts healing of articular cartilage and bone.

Bone marrow aspirate concentrate is a cost-effective method in delivering mesenchymal stem cells, helping in the repair and regeneration of cartilage defects. This is expected to drive the growth of the platelet-rich plasma and bone marrow aspirate concentrate systems market during the forecast period. Platelet-rich plasma provides immediate surgical hemostatic agent which is safe, biocompatible, and effective. The strong differences in platelet and growth factor concentrations among other blood products might affect the cell viability or gene expression. Platelet-rich plasma from male and female donors is expected to have significant differences in growth factor content between male and female platelet-rich plasma. This is anticipated to restrain the growth of the platelet-rich plasma and bone marrow aspirate concentrate systems market in the near future.

The global platelet-rich plasma and bone marrow aspirate concentrate systems market can be segmented based on type, origin, severity, and region. Based on type, the platelet-rich plasma and bone marrow aspirate concentrate systems market can be divided into pure platelet-rich plasma, Leucocyte and platelet-rich plasma, pure platelet-rich fibrin, Leucocyte and platelet-rich fibrin, and the bone marrow aspirate concentrate systems. In terms of origin, the platelet-rich plasma and bone marrow aspirate concentrate systems market can be categorized into allogeneic platelet-rich plasma, autologous platelet-rich plasma, homologous platelet-rich plasma, and bone marrow.

Based on severity, the global platelet-rich plasma and bone marrow aspirate concentrate systems market can be bifurcated into orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, and general surgery. The cost effective process of platelet extraction which has rich content of stem cells & leukocytes, and high efficiency to treat diseases such as tendons & ligament injuries and neurological diseases are the other factors fueling the growth of the Leucocyte and platelet-rich fibrin segment

Geographically, the global platelet-rich plasma and bone marrow aspirate concentrate systems market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America accounted for the leading share of the market in 2017, and is expected to retain its dominance on the platelet-rich plasma and bone marrow aspirate concentrate systems market during the forecast period.

Prominent players operating in the global platelet-rich plasma and bone marrow aspirate concentrate systems market are Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., EmCyte Corporation, Cesca Therapeutics, AdiStem Ltd., ISTO Biologics, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Harvest Technologies Corp. (Terumo Corporation), DePuy Synthes, Regen Lab SA, Exactech, Inc., and Nuo Therapeutics, Inc.

