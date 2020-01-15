Rapid Increase in End-use Adoption to Boost Flow Cytometer Market Revenue Growth

Flow Cytometer Market: Overview

From the past few years, clinical research is increasing rapidly because of increasing prevalence of fetal diseases and to control and prevent from these diseases. With growing number of R&D activities, the demand for lab equipment is growing significantly—flow cytometer is one of those. The demand for flow cytometer is increasing from research and clinical laboratories due to its unique functionalities such as tracking particle or cell properties. The flow cytometer market is expected to grow significantly as flow cytometer has broad applications in hospitals as well as drug discovery centers for identifying desired characteristics of particles. In addition to this, increasing spending by healthcare professionals and researchers for determining the necessary properties in the chemicals and pharmaceuticals by measuring the particle properties is also projected to propel the demand for flow cytometers. Considering such applications of flow cytometer, the manufacturers are focusing on constant advancements in features to expand the applications of flow cytometer.

Flow cytometer is used in the process of flow cytometry, which is a process of measuring and identifying particle characteristics when they are moving in suspension mode. A flow cytometer is used for measuring several parameters of particles for each and every individual cell.

Flow Cytometer Market: Drivers and Restraints

The flow cytometer market is expected to grow significantly over forecast period due to rapid adoption of flow cytometer in diagnosis of infections, tumor cells, hematopoietic progenitor cells, and various other disorders. In addition to this, the application of flow cytometers in the process of cell sorting, cell proliferation, and others is also expected to boost the demand for flow cytometer in medical operations and laboratories. Rapid and simultaneous measurement and property identification on cell to cell basis is one of the prime factors responsible for increasing applications of flow cytometer. The flow cytometer market is also expected to be driven by the fact that flow cytometer can be used in cell cycle analysis as it reduces the time required in the analysis process.

The demand for flow cytometer is increasing rapidly as the results are available in visual presentation, which makes it easy for the researchers as well as healthcare professionals to get the required insights quickly.

Flow Cytometer Market: Segmentation

The global flow cytometer market is segmented on the basis of end use, applications, and region.

Segmentation Based on End Use:

On the basis of the End Use, the global flow cytometer market is segmented into research centers, hospitals, pharmaceutical, academic institutes, and others.

Segmentation Based on Applications:

The flow cytometer is used in various applications by hospitals, research centers, and others. On the basis of the application, the global flow cytometer market is segmented into immunophenotyping, apoptosis measurement, cell cycle analysis, fluorescent intensity, cell proliferation, cell sorting, and others.

Segmentation Based on Region:

On the basis of the region the global flow cytometer market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the South East Asia and Others of Asia Pacific, Japan, China and Middle East & Africa.

Flow Cytometer Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global flow cytometer market include BD, Sysmex Partec, Beckman Coulter, Merck, Miltenyi Biotec, Stratedigm, Apogee Flow Systems, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and ACEA Biosciences, among others. The manufacturers of flow cytometers are constantly focusing on constant product innovation to enhance the offering and applications of the flow cytometers in medical and healthcare field.

For example, In April 2018, Merck launched CellStream which is a bench top flow cytometer system. CellStream is a customizable flow cytometer and compact in nature also it uses camera for the detection systems.

Flow Cytometer Market: Region-wise Outlook

Considering the demand for flow cytometer, North America is expected to hold significant market share due to increasing investment by healthcare and research institutes for cell-based research activities. Western Europe is expected to hold second large share in the flow cytometer market due to constant advancements in the flow cytometry technology resulting into increasing applications of flow cytometer in Western European countries. South East Asia and Other regions of APAC flow cytometer market is expected to grow at a high CAGR due to less cost for establishing research centers and increasing demand from hospitals in treatment process of cancer, AIDS, and other diseases.