RF Transceiver Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis:

A transceiver is a device in which both the transmitter and receiver are combined on an integrated circuit board which enables wireless communication. With the help of radio frequency modules, the transceiver is capable of high-speed data transmission. In radio communications, a transceiver provides two-way radio which combines transmitter and receiver exchanges information in half-duplex mode. Transceivers term is commonly referred to the medium attachment units which are commonly deployed in Ethernet networks and Wi-Fi routers. These are commonly deployed in high range communication devices like mobile devices, SONET/SDH networks, high-speed storage devices, and mobile devices. They are also used in satellite communication, for radio transmission and reception, for television signal transmission, and reception, and in ZigBee / LTE networks.

Get a Sample Copy Report of RF Transceiver Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5760

The rise in demand for standalone chipsets in communication devices like mobile phones, tablets, and others, increasing deployment in automotive applications are driving the RF transceiver market. The Internet of Things (IoT) is the major trend for RF transceiver market. It is estimated that, by 2023, all the devices will be capable of connecting to the internet and will be an opportunity for standalone RF transceiver market. The deployment of next-generation LTE networks and demand for high data speeds are fuelling the market growth. In March 2018, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has launched their flagship model smartphone S9 plus which is equipped with a new RF transceiver and redesigned power management integrated circuit. The RF transceiver is made of Shannon 965, Samsung’s in-house chip which is compatible with the LTE Cat.18 modem helps in providing wireless communication with optimal energy utilization.

RF Transceiver Market – Key Players:

MRFR’s competitive analysis of the global RF transceiver market includes major players such as Toshiba Electronic Devides & Strorage Corporation, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Renesas Electronics Corp, Qualcomm Inc., RF Micro Devices Inc., Intel Corporation, Broadcom Corp., and Skyworks, Maxim Integrated among others. These players employ product innovation, R&D activities, and acquisitions & mergers are key strategies to strengthen their market position and provide innovative offerings which result in market expansion.

RF Transceiver Market -Segmentation:

The global RF transceiver market is segmented into design, type, application, industry, and region. On the basis of design the segment is further classified into single chip transceiver and standalone transceiver. On the basis of type, the segment is further classified into the 5G transceiver, 4G transceiver, 3G transceiver and 2G transceiver. On the basis of application, the segment is further classified into mobile phones, tablets, add-on cards, routers, embedded modules and others. The RF transceivers are used in various industries such as consumer electronics, telecommunications, military & defense, healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Globally, the market has been observed by regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World. The market is led by the Asia-Pacific region and is projected to witness consistent growth over the forecast period, retaining its lead position. The region possesess a high numbers of significant market players and a booming consumer electronics sector. Moreover, the region has become a manufacturing hub due to the high potential the region displays combined with the availability of reduced over head costs as compared to other regions.

North America and Europe account for the second and third position in the market. The growing demand for high-speed wireless communications devices, combiend with the growing deployment of RF transceivers in automotive applications are providing impetus for the increased demand for technologically advanced RF transceivers.

Get Complete Report Details of @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/RF-transceiver-market-5760

Intended Audience:

Semiconductor manufacturers

Professional Services/Solutions Providers

Research Organizations

Associations, Forums, and Alliances

Technology Integrators

OEM Manufacturers

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 The Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: [email protected]