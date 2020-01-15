MarketResearchReports.Biz is providing you Retail Market Research report of ” RFID Middleware Market Research Report- Opportunities & Challenges 2025″.

Increasing usage of RFID tags across multiple sectors including retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare needs the solution which can manage the RFID content at one location. Therefore, enterprises are moving towards RFID Middleware software. It is also referred as RFID manager because it acts as communications layer, which allows applications to interact across hardware and network environments. The RFID middleware assists in establishing a logical link between the application and the hardware, which assist the owner in maintaining an efficient database and inventory management. The surge in retail and consumers goods demand needs the advanced tracking solution, which is positively impacting the demand for better and automated retail solutions such as RFID tags, thus to promote automation in retail and other application areas, the need for RFID middleware came into existence.

RFID Middleware Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing deployment of RFID technology in the retail market, which is positively influencing the demand for RFID middleware market. RFID tags are deployed by retailers as a part of security technology to prevent the risk of theft and loss. Also, RFID technology assists in decreases the operating costs, and increasing the supply chain accuracy and further assists in improving the buying customer experience. Due to various benefits associated with RFID, this technology is widely adopted by retailers, which is driving the market for RFID middleware to provide an interface between the RFID devices and application during the forecast period.

Also, growing to inclination to adopt technology at the workplace to maintain accuracy is the other driver for the growth RFID middleware solution during the forecast period. However, the RFID Middleware installation at initial stage requires high capital cost, which includes the cost of installation of the new related hardware, software and hiring skilled labor to operate the RFID middleware. Owing to the high cost associated with deploying the RFID middleware, the market is expected to witness slow penetration in emerging economies.

Also, many enterprises are adopting RFID tags in integration with cloud-based technology for real-time monitoring and storing the data of the RFID tagged products. Cloud-based RFID offers its users some additional functionalities such as warehouse and inventory management depending upon the needs of the enterprise, due to various benefits associated with cloud RFID tag solution, the demand for RFID middleware solution is projected to increase during the forecast period.

Global RFID Middleware Market: Market Segmentation

Global RFID Middleware Market can be divided into two segments, on the basis of Application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of the Application for RFID Middleware Market as:-

The major segments of RFID Middleware market on the basis of the Application include:-

Logistics & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Retail & Consumer Goods

Agriculture, Farming & Livestock

Healthcare, Medical & Pharmaceutical

Government

Others

Global RFID Middleware Market: Competitive Landscape

The major player operating in RFID Middleware market includes Blue Vector Systems, Cisco Systems, Omnitrol Networks, Inc., Reva Systems, ORBCOMM, Tyco Retail Solutions, Xterprise (acquired by SML Group), Acsis, Inc., GlobeRanger Corporation, IDVelocity, LLC (acquired by NCR), OATSystems, SkandSoft Technologies, BEA Systems Inc., Sun Microsystems Inc., TIBCO Software, VeriSign Inc., and webMethods.

In January 2015, a provider of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) solutions; ORBCOMM Inc. had the acquired the application developer; InSync Software, Inc. the objective of the acquisition is to expand new business opportunity in the market.

Global RFID Middleware Market: Regional Trend

In North America region is dominating the RFID middleware, due to the availability of better retail infrastructure, the market considering the same, the RFID middleware market is projected to showcase the significant growth rate in the North America region during the forecast period.

Owing to the increase in retail automation and also increasing development of retail sectors in emerging economies such as India, China is the major reason, positively impacting the growth of the RFID middleware market. Also surge in growth to enhance consumer shopping experience is another reason spurring the adoption of the RFID products and middleware in forthcoming years.

