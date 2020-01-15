Shampoo Sub-segment is expected to hold a significant share of the Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) Market in the next few years

Cocomonoethanolamide (CMEA) is produced from the fatty acids in refined coconut oil and ethanolamide. It is often produced in the solid flaked form. CMEA is a non-crystalline non-ionic surfactant. It is usually utilized as a foaming agent and viscosity stabilizer. The CMEA products are primarily employed in pH sensitive formulations such as personal care products. CMEA increases viscosity for thickening of pastes and other formulations in shampoos and detergents. CMEA products usually have an average shelf life of a year.

The cocomonoethanolamide market can be segmented based on form, application, and region. In terms of form, the CMEA market can be bifurcated into solid and liquid. Solid flaked CMEA is white in color, while liquid CMEA is pale yellow viscous clear to amber colored. Based on application, the cocomonoethanolamide market can be segregated into hair care, skin care, cosmetics, toiletries, industrial cleaners, lubricants, and others. The hair care application can be sub-segmented into shampoos, conditioners, and hair oils. The toiletries segment can be further divided into liquid soaps, body washes, shower gels, bubble baths, shaving creams, and others. In terms of region, the CMEA market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The emulsifying, thickening, and wetting properties of CMEA are anticipated to boost the cocomonoethanolamide market during the forecast period. Light color (white) and low odor of CMEA give products an aesthetic appeal. Cocomonoethanolamide is also compatible with other surfactants; therefore, it has a wide range of applications. Demand for CMEA in cosmetics and skin care products is expected to rise due to its natural emollient property. Demand for cocomonoethanolamide is increasing in personal care products as a foaming agent and as a stabilizer. CMEA is extensively used in cosmetic products as an emulsifier. This is projected to increase its demand in the cosmetics industry. Coconut oil production is dependent on weather conditions; therefore, natural factors are likely to hamper coconut oil production. This, in turn, is projected to restrain the CMEA market. Additionally, unsteady prices of products due to continuously changing supply-demand scenarios and high threat from its substitutes are expected to inhibit the market.

The shampoo sub-segment is expected to hold a significant share of the cocomonoethanolamide market in the next few years owing to foam boosting and viscosity building properties of CMEA. The liquid soaps sub-segment is expected to contribute high market share as CMEA is compatible with the ingredients of soaps (fatty acid sulphonates and other alkyl sulphates). Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Coconut oil production is high in Malaysia, Philippines, and Indonesia. Thus, Asia Pacific contributes a prominent share of the CMEA market in the forecast period. North America is expected to be an importer of cocomonoethanolamide products in the near future. The CMEA market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The expansion of the CMEA market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to be sluggish during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the CMEA market include World Chem Industries, Galaxy Surfactant, Alpha Chemicals Private Limited, and Chemrez Technologies Inc.