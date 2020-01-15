Trending Research Report on Global Pet Food Ingredient Market 2019

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Pet Food Ingredient Market Research Report 2019” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Pet food is a plant or animal product such as meat which are used to feed pet animals. Pet Food Ingredients market includes fruits and vegetable, animal products and derivatives, grains and oilseeds, vitamins and minerals. Pet food ingredients are rich source of calcium, fiber, protein, carbohydrates and other micronutrients. It also constitutes of Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids which are essential for animal metabolism and digestion.

On the basis of the ingredient, the meat & meat products segment accounted for the largest share, followed by the cereals segment, in 2017. Meat & meat products are obtained at a relatively lower cost, as the majority of these ingredients are byproducts of food products manufactured for human consumption. Thus, it serves as an economical solution for the pet food manufacturers. Along with being cost-effective, meat & meat products enhance the palatability and acceptability of pet food.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market, owing to the increasing rate of pet adoption by the growing number of nuclear families in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Also, the presence of local pet food ingredient manufacturers who offer pet-food-grade ingredients at the lowest price in developing countries such as China, as compared to other countries in the region, is also one of the driving factors for the growth of the pet food ingredients market in this region.

This report focuses on Pet Food Ingredient volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pet Food Ingredient market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

ADM

DSM

Cargill

Ingredion

Roquette Freres

Sunopta

Darling Ingredients

Omega Protein

John Pointon & Sons

Dowdupont

Kemin

Invivo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Ingredients

Cereals

Meat & meat products

Vegetables

Fruits

Fats

Additives

By Source

Animal-based

Plant-based

Synthetic

Segment by Application

Dog

Cat

Fish

Others

