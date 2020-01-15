UNINTERRUPTIBLE POWER SUPPLIES MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY, ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, STRATEGIES AND FORECAST TO 2024

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

An uninterruptible power system, also uninterruptible power source, UPS or battery/flywheel backup is an electrical apparatus that provides emergency power to a load when the input power source, typically mains power, fails.

Schneider-Electric, Emerson and ABB captured the top three revenue share spots in the UPS market in 2015. Schneider-Electric dominated with 26.82% revenue share, followed by EATON with 15.79% revenue share and Emerson with 9.42% revenue share.

UPS market has been analyzed through the regions such as USA, EU, China, and Japan, etc. In 2015, major demand is expected to account 32.55% from China in the global UPS market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Uninterruptible Power Supplies market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15600 million by 2024, from US$ 12300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Uninterruptible Power Supplies business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Uninterruptible Power Supplies market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Uninterruptible Power Supplies value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Off-line/standby

Line-interactive

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Telecommunication

Data Centre

Medical

Industrial

Marine

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Schneider-Electric

EATON

Emerson

S&C

ABB

Socomec

Toshiba

Activepower

Gamatronic

Kehua

KSTAR

EAST

Zhicheng Champion

Delta

Eksi

CyberPower

Jonchan

Sendon

Angid

Stone

SORO Electronics

Baykee

Jeidar

Sanke

Foshan Prostar

DPC

Hossoni

Yeseong Engineering

ChromaIT

PowerMan

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Uninterruptible Power Supplies consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Uninterruptible Power Supplies market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Uninterruptible Power Supplies manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Uninterruptible Power Supplies Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Uninterruptible Power Supplies Segment by Type

2.2.1 Off-line/standby

2.2.2 Line-interactive

2.3 Uninterruptible Power Supplies Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Uninterruptible Power Supplies Segment by Application

2.4.1 Telecommunication

2.4.2 Data Centre

2.4.3 Medical

2.4.4 Industrial

2.4.5 Marine

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Uninterruptible Power Supplies Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies by Players

3.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Uninterruptible Power Supplies Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Schneider-Electric

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Uninterruptible Power Supplies Product Offered

12.1.3 Schneider-Electric Uninterruptible Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Schneider-Electric News

12.2 EATON

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Uninterruptible Power Supplies Product Offered

12.2.3 EATON Uninterruptible Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 EATON News

12.3 Emerson

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Uninterruptible Power Supplies Product Offered

12.3.3 Emerson Uninterruptible Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Emerson News

12.4 S&C

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Uninterruptible Power Supplies Product Offered

12.4.3 S&C Uninterruptible Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 S&C News

12.5 ABB

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Uninterruptible Power Supplies Product Offered

12.5.3 ABB Uninterruptible Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 ABB News

12.6 Socomec

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Uninterruptible Power Supplies Product Offered

12.6.3 Socomec Uninterruptible Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Socomec News

12.7 Toshiba

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Uninterruptible Power Supplies Product Offered

12.7.3 Toshiba Uninterruptible Power Supplies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Toshiba News

……Continued

