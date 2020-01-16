Advanced Technology Catheters Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2016 to 2024- Persistence Market Research

Catheters are the tubes which are made from medical fine grade materials such as silicon rubber, plastic, nylon or PVC for multiple functions. Catheters are inserted into the patient’s body to diagnose the disease or perform surgical procedure to treat the disease. Medical procedures such as cardiac electrophysiology, angioplasty and neurosurgery require catheterization as primary co-procedure. Advanced technology catheter is a minimally invasive medical device that consists of braid reinforced tube, a thin walled and shaft with multiple durometers. Advanced technology catheters assist physicians to map the body systems and helps to ablate body tissue. These Advanced technology catheters enable the delivery and placement of other implantable devices such as heart valves, emboli, stents etc. Generally, advanced technology catheters are used in minimally invasive cardiovascular, peripheral vascular, and neurovascular procedures. Peripheral advanced technological catheters are generally larger than 6 French (Fr), cardiovascular advanced technology catheters are generally less than 6Fr, and neurovascular advanced technology catheters are as small as 2.3Fr depending on the specific application. Certain specific characters of catheters like pushability, trackability, torqueability, kink resistance are essential for success of the advance technology catheters.

Advanced Technology Catheters market is continue to witness significant growth owing to increased demand for newer technologies for various surgical procedures and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and increased prevalence of life style disease such as diabetes and cardiovascular and diseases. Apart from this, demand for advance technology catheters are fuelled by increased incidence of kidney and urinary bladder failure that will help to bolster advanced technology catheters market over the forecast period. However, lack of skilled professionals to perform surgical procedures with advanced technology catheters, cost associated with the surgical procedures and, availability of inferior healthcare infrastructure in developing and under developed economies may hamper the growth of advanced technology catheters market over the forecast period.

Advanced technology catheters market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user and region.

Based on the Product Type, the advanced technology catheters market is segmented into the following:

Reinforced Sheaths

Steerables

Balloons and Balloon Catheters

Micro-Catheters

Based on the Application, the advanced technology catheters market is segmented into the following:

Diagnosis

Interventional Procedures

Based on the End User, the advanced technology catheters market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Electrophysiology Labs

Global advanced technology catheters market is experiencing significant growth owing to wider application in various diseases ailments such as cardiovascular, peripheral vascular, structural heart, electrophysiology, neurovascular diseases and kidney, urinary bladder failure. Advanced technology catheters market is expected to experience robust growth owing increased demand for advanced technology catheters among medical fraternity, increased usage of advanced technology catheters in place of conventional catheters and, positive and reliable outcomes by these technology catheters may positively impact the market dynamics over a given period of forecast. Moreover recent development of newer catheters, ongoing research and development in this area and presence of research driven players in the market may help grow this market significantly. Apart from aforementioned factors, advance technology catheters market undergoing dynamic changes with agreements and collaboration among varied size market players for the development and advancement advance catheters research, this may prompt the advance technology catheters market to the newer levels with significant market share in catheters market.

Geographically Advanced Technology Catheters market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe will remain key markets for Advanced Technology Catheters market due to presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and awareness among key stake holders in the market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register positive growth owing to rising government’s initiatives in healthcare sector, improved healthcare infrastructure and increased ageing population in the region.

Some of the key players in the Advanced Technology Catheters market are AdvancedCath, Biomerics, Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics., Vention Medical, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation., Medtronic, to name a few.

