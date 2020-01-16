AIRCRAFT EVACUATION MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2024

iCrowd Newswire – Apr 19, 2019

Aircraft evacuation refers to emergency evacuation from an aircraft which may take place on the ground, in water, or mid-flight. There are standard special evacuation equipment and evacuation procedures to ensure safe evacuation from aircraft.

The leading manufactures mainly are UTC Aerospace, Martin-Baker, Survitec Group, Zodiac Aerospace and Eam Worldwide. UTC Aerospace,is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 38% in 2017.

Geographically, the global Aircraft Evacuationmarket has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 48% in 2017. The next is Europe.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aircraft Evacuation market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1380 million by 2024, from US$ 1180 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aircraft Evacuation business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aircraft Evacuation market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Aircraft Evacuation value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Escape Slides

Raft

Life Vests

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

UTC Aerospace

Martin-Baker

Survitec Group

Zodiac Aerospace

Eam Worldwide

Switlik

The MEL Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Aircraft Evacuation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Aircraft Evacuation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Aircraft Evacuation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

