Angina Pectoris Therapeutics Market to be Fueled by the High Incidence Rate of Angina Pectoris Across the Globe

Angina pectoris is a medical condition that causes chest pain or discomfort primarily due to decreased blood flow to heart muscles. The condition usually arises when the heart muscles do not get adequate oxygen. Angina pectoris is caused due to narrowing of arteries carrying oxygen-rich blood to the heart. It may also be caused due to coronary artery spasm, unstable plaques, decreased heart pumping function, and blood clots. Common symptoms of angina pectoris include chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, fatigue, dizziness, and nausea. Mild angina pectoris can be treated through changes in lifestyle, such as, quitting smoking, losing weight for obese patients, and inclusion of healthy food in the diet. For the treatment of Moderate to severe angina pectoris, the medications such as beta blockers, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, ace inhibitors, calcium channel blockers etc. are used to relive the symptoms.

The global angina pectoris therapeutics market is primarily driven by high incidence rate of angina pectoris across the globe. According to an article published in the British Journal of Cardiology, around 2%-4% of the population in the Western countries is affected with chronic stable angina pectoris. An article published in the Medscape states that more than 9.8 million people in America experience the symptoms of angina annually and more than 500,000 cases are registered every year. Easy availability of therapeutic drugs for angina pectoris, new product launches, and rise in awareness regarding various cardiological disorders in the developed countries are projected to fuel the growth of the global angina pectoris therapeutics market during the forecast period.

The global angina pectoris therapeutics market can be segmented based on type of angina, drug class, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type of angina, the market can be classified into stable angina, unstable angina, and prinzmetal’s angina. Stable angina is caused by physical exertion, such as, stair climbing, running, exercise, etc. It may also be caused due to emotional stress, cold temperature, smoking, etc. Unstable angina is caused by fat deposition in the inner walls of the arteries, which narrows down the size of the arteries size, reducing blood flow to the heart muscles. Unstable angina mat also be caused by the formation of blood clots that can fully or partially block blood vessels. The unstable angina segment is estimated to account for prominent share of the angina pectoris therapeutics by the end of 2026 and grow rapidly. Prinzmetal’s angina is caused due to spasm in coronary arteries that temporarily narrows down the arteries, reducing blood flow to the heart muscles. In terms of drug class, the angina pectoris market can be categorized into nitrates, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, anti-platelet drugs, beta blockers, statins, calcium antagonists, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market can be categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and e-pharmacy.

Obtain PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=55803

In terms of region, the global angina pectoris therapeutics market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are estimated to account for dominant share of the global market owing to high prevalence and rise in incidence rate of angina pectoris, large base of pharmaceutical companies, high awareness level, well-established health care facilities, and favorable medical reimbursement policies in these regions. Moreover, rapidly increasing geriatric population which is prone to angina pectoris in countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and France is likely to contribute to the growth of the angina pectoris therapeutics market in these regions in the near future. The angina pectoris therapeutics market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to large pool of patients affected with coronary artery diseases in the highly populous countries such as India and China, large base of geriatric population in Japan, and rapidly changing health care sector in the emerging countries in the region. Increase in per capita health care expenditure, rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry, and initiatives taken by the government in the emerging countries to promote health care are estimated to fuel the growth of the angina pectoris therapeutics market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The global angina pectoris therapeutics market is highly fragmented. A large number of manufacturers holds prominent market share in respective regions. Growing trend of mergers and acquisitions and new product development among the leading market players has been observed since the past few years. Companies are engaging in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolio and enhance their geographic presence in the market. Leading players operating in the global angina pectoris therapeutics market include Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott, Bayer AG, Orion Corporation, Merck & Co. Inc., and Cardiorentis AG.

Request for the Discount: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=55803