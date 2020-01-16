Automotive E-tailing Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2019-2022
Automotive E-tailing Market 2018
Automotive E-tailing Market 2018 is latest research report by MarketResearchFuture, the global Automotive E-tailing market is expected to Register High Growth Rate during 2018 To 2022. Report analyzes Automotive E-tailing Market Key Companies with Size, Share, Trends analysis, and Key Country Forecast to 2022. Automotive E-tailing Market Information is segmented by Vendor Type (OEM Vendor, Third Party Vendor), by Components (Electrical & Electronics, Chassis, Powertrain), by Vehicles (Commercial Vehicles, Non Commercial Vehicles) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2022.
The Leading Players In The Automotive E-Tailing Market Are:
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (U.S), Delticom AG (Germany), eBay Inc. (U.S), Rock Auto LLC. (U.S), Genuine Parts Company (U.S), CARiD.com (U.S), O’Reilly Auto Parts (U.S), AutoZone, Inc. (U.S), JEGS High Performance (U.S), K&N Engineering, Inc. (U.S) and others.
Market Scenario
E-tailing is defined as the buying and selling of goods through electronic media (Internet).It includes only Business-to-Consumer (B2C) segment where the business sells goods to the consumers through online platforms. E-tailing for automotive is growing due to increasing demand for automobile components as the automobile sales in increasing. Convenience in online shopping, availability of broad range of products and increasing investments in e-commerce platforms are the major driving factors for the growth of Automotive E-tailing market. However, there are certain factors such as fraud and security concerns that are restraining the growth of Automotive E-tailing market.
Global Automotive E-tailing market is expected to register a CAGR of about 12% during the forecast period, to reach USD 55.22 Billion by 2022.
To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Automotive E-tailing market.
Intended Audience
- Automotive components OEMs
- Automotive aftermarket manufacturers
- E-tailing service providers
- Technology investors
- Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities
Geographic Analysis
- Geographical analysis across 21 countries
Company Information
- Profiling of key market players
- SWOT analysis, and strategy information of top five profile players in the report
- Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies
The report covers brief analysis of country level market information –
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest Of South America
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Rest Of Europe
Asia–Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest Of Middle East & Africa
The report for Global Automotive E-tailing Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.
