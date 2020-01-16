Automotive E-tailing Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2019-2022

Automotive E-tailing Market 2018

Automotive E-tailing Market 2018 is latest research report by MarketResearchFuture, the global Automotive E-tailing market is expected to Register High Growth Rate during 2018 To 2022. Report analyzes Automotive E-tailing Market Key Companies with Size, Share, Trends analysis, and Key Country Forecast to 2022. Automotive E-tailing Market Information is segmented by Vendor Type (OEM Vendor, Third Party Vendor), by Components (Electrical & Electronics, Chassis, Powertrain), by Vehicles (Commercial Vehicles, Non Commercial Vehicles) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2022.

The Leading Players In The Automotive E-Tailing Market Are:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (U.S), Delticom AG (Germany), eBay Inc. (U.S), Rock Auto LLC. (U.S), Genuine Parts Company (U.S), CARiD.com (U.S), O’Reilly Auto Parts (U.S), AutoZone, Inc. (U.S), JEGS High Performance (U.S), K&N Engineering, Inc. (U.S) and others.

Market Scenario

E-tailing is defined as the buying and selling of goods through electronic media (Internet).It includes only Business-to-Consumer (B2C) segment where the business sells goods to the consumers through online platforms. E-tailing for automotive is growing due to increasing demand for automobile components as the automobile sales in increasing. Convenience in online shopping, availability of broad range of products and increasing investments in e-commerce platforms are the major driving factors for the growth of Automotive E-tailing market. However, there are certain factors such as fraud and security concerns that are restraining the growth of Automotive E-tailing market.

Global Automotive E-tailing market is expected to register a CAGR of about 12% during the forecast period, to reach USD 55.22 Billion by 2022.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Automotive E-tailing market.

Intended Audience

Automotive components OEMs

Automotive aftermarket manufacturers

E-tailing service providers

Technology investors

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Geographic Analysis

Geographical analysis across 21 countries

Company Information

Profiling of key market players

SWOT analysis, and strategy information of top five profile players in the report

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report covers brief analysis of country level market information –

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest Of South America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest Of Europe

Asia–Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest Of Middle East & Africa

The report for Global Automotive E-tailing Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

Report Prologue Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Automotive E-Tailing Market, By Vendor Type Automotive E-Tailing Market, By Components Automotive E-Tailing Market, By Vehicles Automotive E-Tailing Market, By Region Company Landscape Company Profile MRFR Conclusion Appendix

Continued…….

