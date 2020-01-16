Automotive Smart Materials Market 2019 CAGR, Key Players and Analysis by Applications, Products and Regions to 2025
Smart materials, called also intelligent or responsive materials,are designed materials that have one or more properties that can be significantly changed in a controlled fashion by external stimuli, such asstress,temperature, moisture,pH,electricormagneticfields, light, or chemical compounds.
Smart materials are the basis of many applications, includingsensorsandactuators, orartificial muscles, particularly aselectroactive polymers(EAPs).
Terms used to describe smart materials includeshape memory material(SMM) andshape memory technology(SMT).
In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Smart Materials.
This industry study presents the global Automotive Smart Materials market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Automotive Smart Materials production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Automotive Smart Materials in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders 3M, Panasonic, etc.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
3M
Panasonic
Siemens
Saint-Gobain
Asahi Glass
Eastman Chemicals
View
Scienstry
Gentex
ChormoGenics
SWITCH Materials Inc
Econtrol-Glas
US e-Chromic Technologies
GE
Samsung
LG
Automotive Smart Materials Breakdown Data by Type
Interior
External
Automotive Smart Materials Breakdown Data by Application
Commercial Vehicle
Private Vehicle
Automotive Smart Materials Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
Automotive Smart Materials Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Automotive Smart Materials status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Automotive Smart Materials manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
