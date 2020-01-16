Bar Inspection System Market to be at Forefront by 2028

Bar Inspection System market project to multiply in high single digit growth

Bra inspection system (BIS) market has been growing owing to multiple benefits associated with it. The global bar inspection system market has been witnessing a moderate growth with the rise in its applications. North America and Europe have been the prominent markets for bar inspection systems, while the market is also growing in Asia-Pacific.

Associated advantages of bar inspection system augmenting the demand

The working principle of bar inspection system is based on Floating Head concept and on Wear Shoes concept that ensures a constant optimal positioning of probes independent of the straightness variations of the bars. Some of the advantages associated with bar inspection systems include volume inspection on round and square bars, minimizing dependency on operator skill through automatic calibration, minimal downtime with fast turnover, excellent coupling with the use of immersion tank, higher tolerance on bar shape and optimal defect detection with the floating head design. Bar inspection systems are designed in a way that it provides an easy to use solution for quality control in carbon and stainless steel, titanium black and bright bars, and aluminum.

Increasing demand for phased array bar inspection system

Based technology, bar inspection systems are available as conventional and phased array technologies. The demand for phased array bar inspection systems have been observed to increase significantly in the recent past. Advanced bar inspection system uses phased array probes that are integrated into a fully automated testing system targeted to meet stringent quality control standards, though without a loss in productivity. The phased array probes are programmed to alternate between longitudinal and shear wave in order to inspect volume and subsurface of a bar. In order that the bar cross-section is inspected while it moves through the system, the probes can be positioned and fired. Probes are grouped for a defined size- range and bar shape on the same probe holder, thus ensuring the full-volume inspection and reducing crosstalk.

Moderately competitive bar inspection system market

Bar Inspection system is moderately competitive with the presence of a fair number of competitors. The competitors have been focusing on product improvement through features such as high-speed inspections, high productivity, reliability, and repeatability of the inspection results, versatility of the system, reconfigurable to different inspection configurations and automatic calibration facility. The companies are also focusing on showcasing their products as user friendly, which includes easy interpretation of the inspection results, fast mechanical reconfiguration between two bar sizes, detailed alarms and data reporting and easy maintenance.

Some of the key providers of bar inspection system includes Olympus Corporation, Namicon Testing, Tactic Laboratory Testing Inc., Structural Diagnostics Inc., Nirox Optoelectronics, Blue Star Limited, and Salem Design and Manufacturing.

Regional analysis includes: