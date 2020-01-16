” Cell Money Market Trends, Opportunities and Higher Mortality Rates by 2027″ is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

The global Cell Money Market market, which is extensively assessed in the report contemplates the best need development angles and how they could affect the market over the figure residency under thought. The experts have taken careful endeavors to thoroughly evaluating every development factor of the market, other than indicating how certain market restrictions could represent a danger to players in the coming years. In addition, the report additionally gives data on top patterns and openings and how players could take advantage of them to take up the difficulties in the Cell Money Market market. This could be a helpful rule for players to concrete their situation in the business or make a rebound in the market.

Population in the emerging economies are getting adaptive to the advanced technology. The usage of smart devices is getting traction in the developing regions with better communication facilities. Majority of the low-income group population in the emerging countries make transactions using informal mode of networks that are prone to theft and have high transactional costs.

Mobile money is the innovative payment type that is bridging the gap by providing financial services through mobile devices, offering from simple person-to-person transfers to complex banking transactions. Mobile money is easy, secure, fast, and affordable way of making payment, transferring money, and performing other transactions using mobile phone.

Person-to-person nature of payment is expected to experience growth in the mobile money market in the forecast period owing to the banks offering highlighted convenience of immediate transfers including withdrawals and deposits through mobile devices. Mobile money services are accessed through SMS, and multiple transaction modes such as direct mobile billing, SIM toolkit (STK) or unstructured supplementary service data (USSD), mobile web/wireless application protocol systems are also widely adopted.

Mobile Money Market: Drivers and Challenges

Increasing awareness, urbanization and ever-changing technology encourage adoption of mobile money services fueling the growth of mobile money market. The ease of using an app or any other transaction mode for making a transaction is making people familiar to the innovations. People are increasingly preferring mobile payment mode in order to eliminate the threat of theft. These factors positively impact the growth of mobile money market.

Reliability and security are among the prime challenges that impact negatively to the growth of mobile money market. Few other factors restraining the growth of mobile money market include limited knowledge among the users to transact in mobile devices

Mobile Money Market: Segmentation

Mobile Money Market can be segmented on the basis of mode of transaction, nature of payment, location, type of purchase, vertical and region.

On the basis of mode of transaction, mobile money market can be segmented into Near Field Communication, contact cards, combination cards, SMS, USSD, QR-code, direct mobile billing, mobile apps, others.

On the basis of nature of payment, mobile money market can be segmented into person-to-business, business-to-business, business-to-person, person-to-person

On the basis of location, mobile money market can be segmented into proximity payment and remote payments

On the basis of type of purchase, mobile money marketcan be segmented into money transfer and payments, travel and ticketing, airtime transfer and top-ups, merchandise and coupons, digital products, and others.

On the basis of vertical, mobile money market can be segmented into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), travel and logistics, retail, IT and telecommunication, energy and utility, government offices and education, healthcare, and others.

Mobile Money Market: Regional Overview

Regionally, mobile money market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa

North America and Western Europe hold the major market shares presently and are expected to dominate in the forecast period owing to the increased adoption and usage of latest technologies among the population and major telecom companies headquartered in the regions also aids the mobile money market in the regions. Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa are among the emerging regions and are expected to experience maximum growth in the forecast period. Countries such as India in the region Asia Pacific excluding Japan is experiencing huge adoption of mobile money services in the recent time due to digitization and urbanization initiatives taken by the government of the country.

Mobile Money Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent players in the mobile money market include:Vodafone Group Plc, Fortumo, Google Inc., Mastercard incorporated, Mahindra comviva, Paypal, Bharti Airtel Limited, Monitise Plc., Orange SA, Ingenico Group, Infobip Ltd./Centili, Verifone Systems Inc.

Recent contracts/deals in Mobile Money Market:

In August 2014, Western Union Company, global payment services company, collaborated with MTN Group, South Africa based mobile telecommunication company, and launched mobile money transfer service in Uganda to enable its consumers of Ivory Coast to transfer funds and transact directly through their mobile phones.

In April 2015, Vodafone M-Pesa and MTN Mobile Money, both mobile money service offering companies, collaborated to interconnect their mobile money services and allow their respective customers improving their convenience of mobile transactions focusing in the African market.

