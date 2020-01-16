Cemented Carbide Market Rising Trends and New Technologies Report by 2025 | JXTC, Japan New Metals, AST, Kohsei Co Ltd
Cemented carbide is a hard material used extensively as cutting tool material, as well as other industrial applications. It consists of fine particles of carbide cemented into a composite by a binder metal. Cemented carbides commonly use tungsten carbide, titanium carbide, or tantalum carbide as the aggregate.
In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cemented Carbide.
This report researches the worldwide Cemented Carbide market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Cemented Carbide breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Sandvik
Xiamen Tungsten
China Minmetals Corporation
Element Six
Jiangxi Yaosheng
GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten
Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co
Plansee (GTP)
JXTC
Japan New Metals
AST
Kohsei Co Ltd
ALMT Corp
Kennametal
H.C.Starck
TaeguTec Ltd
Wolfram Company JSC
Buffalo Tungsten
Eurotungstene
Lineage Alloys
Cemented Carbide Breakdown Data by Type
Tungsten Carbide (WC)
Titanium Carbide (TiC)
Tantalum Carbide (TaC)
Cemented Carbide Breakdown Data by Application
Machine Tools & Components
Cutting Tools
Dies & Punches
Others (Abrasive Products, etc.)
Cemented Carbide Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Cemented Carbide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Cemented Carbide capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Cemented Carbide manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
