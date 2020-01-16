CHINA PROTON THERAPY MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2022

Summary:A new market study, titled “Discover Global China Proton Therapy Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global China Proton Therapy Market

Cancer incidence and mortality have been increasing in China, making cancer the leading cause of death since 2010 and a major public health problem in the country. With an increasing incidence of cancer, there is a definite need for novel, cutting edge, treatment methods, such as, Proton Therapy. Unfortunately, the access to proton therapy is limited for a vast population, owing to a low number of proton therapy centers. Hence, many research institutions and hospitals have now started investing in proton therapy to make it more accessible to patients. There are currently two operational proton therapy centers in China. IBA has one operational proton therapy center in China while 4 more centers are in development phase.

iGATE RESEARCH report titled “China Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Proton Therapy Market.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1243420-china-proton-therapy-market-actual-potential-patients-treated-list-of-proton

This 53 Page report with 12 Figures and 1 Table has been analyzed from 4 View Points:

1. Actual and Potential Proton Therapy Market (2007 – 2022)

2. Actual and Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Treatment (2007 – 2022)

3. List of Proton Therapy Centers

4. Proton Therapy Market – Drivers and Challenges

Data Sources

iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.

Research Methodologies

Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1243420-china-proton-therapy-market-actual-potential-patients-treated-list-of-proton

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. China Proton Therapy Market Analysis

2.1 China Proton Therapy – Actual and Potential Market (2014 – 2022)

2.1.1 China – Actual Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

2.1.2 China – Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

2.2 China Proton Therapy Patients Number – Actual and Potential (2014 – 2022)

2.2.1 China – Patients Treated with Proton Therapy Actual Number and Forecast

2.2.2 China – Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast

3. China – List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment

4. China – Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers

4.1 Wanjie Proton Therapy Center (WPTC) – Number of Patients Treated (2007 – 2013)

4.2 Shanghai Proton & Heavy Ion Center (SPHIC) – Number of Patients Treated (2014 – 2015)

5. Current Radiation Therapies

5.1 Third Dimensional Conformal Therapy (CRT)

5.2 Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)

5.3 Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)

5.4 Stereotactic Radiotherapy

5.5 Neutron Therapy

5.6 Heavy Ion Radiotherapy

5.7 Proton Therapy

6. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

6.1 Proton Accelerator

6.2 Beam Transport System

6.3 Beam Delivery System

6.3.1 The Passive Scattering Technique

6.3.2 Beam Scanning

6.4 Nozzle

6.4.1 Single Scattering

6.4.2 Double Scattering

6.4.3 Uniform Scanning Nozzle

6.4.4 Pencil Scanning Nozzle

6.5 Treatment Planning System

6.6 Image Viewers

6.7 Patient Positioning System (PPS)

6.8 Human Resource

7. Proton Therapy – Driving Factors

7.1 Technology Advancement

7.1.1 Next-Generation Proton Technique

7.1.2 Technological Advances Make Proton Therapy Centers More Scalable

7.2 Growing Incidence of Cancer Patients

7.3 Proton Therapy Provides Enormous Benefits

8. Proton Therapy – Challenges

8.1 Requires Huge Investment

8.2 Operations Challenges

8.3 More Clinical Evidence Is Needed

List of Figures:

Figure 2-1: China – Actual Proton Therapy Market (Million US$), 2014 – 2016

Figure 2-2: China – Forecast for Actual Proton Therapy Market (Million US$), 2017 – 2022

Figure 2-3: China – Potential Proton Therapy Market (Million US$), 2009 – 2016

Figure 2-4: China – Forecast for Potential Proton Therapy Market (Million US$), 2017 – 2022

Figure 2-5: China – Actual Patient Treated with Proton Therapy (Number), 2014 – 2016

Figure 2-6: China – Forecast for Actual Patient Treated with Proton Therapy (Number), 2017 – 2022

Figure 2-7: China – Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy (Number), 2009 – 2016

@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1243420-china-proton-therapy-market-actual-potential-patients-treated-list-of-proton

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com