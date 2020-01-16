Constipation Treatment Market will Likely to Expand at a Steady CAGR of 7.10% Over the Period Between 2017 and 2025

The global constipation treatment market has witnessed the emergence of several new and inexperienced market players. The large market gap has been the key element of attraction for the market players who are making ardent efforts to mark their presence in the market. The entry of several large and small market players coupled with the presence of old and experienced vendors has made the competitive landscape highly fragmented. Moreover, the competition within the market has been intensifying over the past decades as market players introduce key business strategies to advertise their products. It is expected that the leading market players would engage in core research and development in order to establish their supremacy in the market. This is also expected to help the established market players in steering clear of the threats posed by the entry of new players.

Constipation is a common medical condition that affects the normal life of an individual, and prolonged constipation could be a symptom of more severe diseases and disorders. The key market players have introduced several new drugs for the treatment of constipation and are expected to keep expanding their product portfolio. Some of the leading players identified by Transparency Market Research (TMR) are Bayer AG, Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Abbott Laboratories.

The global market for constipation treatment is projected to grow at a decent CAGR of 7.10% over the period between 2017 and 2025. The market was valued at US$12.58 in 2016 and is expected to elevate to a value of US$22.93 bn by 2025-end. Based on the type of therapeutic alternatives, laxatives are expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 7.0% between 2017 and 2025.

Pervasiveness of Constipation to Drive Market Demand

Constipation is amongst the most common medical conditions that affects people across the globe. The high incidence of the disorder is the primary factor that drives demand within the global constipation treatment market. Furthermore, the geriatric population is more prone to suffering from constipation, and hence, the growth of this population demographic has assisted the growth of the global market for constipation treatment. Besides this, the food consumption patterns of the people have also changed for the worse, which has given rise to several digestive disorders including constipation. Based on the aforementioned factors, it is safe to estimate that the global market for constipation treatment would surge ahead at a robust rate over the coming years. The heavy investments made by manufacturers towards the development of novel therapeutic drugs are also expected to fortify the global market.

Popularity of Over the Counter (OTD) Drugs could Hinder Market Growth

The ardent efforts by the manufacturers of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of constipation have aided the growth of the global market. However, a large section of the population consumes over the counter medications to deal with digestive disorders such as constipation. This factor is expected to restrain the growth of the global market constipation treatment and may even hamper the revenue-generation ability of the market players.

