Food Traceability Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Food traceability is tracing any food, feed, food-producing animal or substance that will be used for consumption, through all stages of production, processing and distribution to identify and address risks and protect public health.

Food traceability is a way of responding to potential risks that can arise in food and feed, to ensure that all food products are safe for citizens to eat.

The food traceability industry has got a great development in the past five years. In 2014, the total market size was 7813.38 million dollars. The growth rate is approximately 9% in the last five years.

Food traceability system, which is widely used, has proved to be very useful in tracing the food and protecting the health.

Considering the development of downstream industry and public awareness of the food safety, we estimate that the growth food traceability market size will continue to grow in the next five years with a 11% compound average growth rate to 2020.

The global Food Traceability market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Food Traceability volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food Traceability market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell

Intelex Technologies

SAP

Bcfooderp

Trimble

Food Decision Software

JustFoodERP

IBM

Intact

Mass Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Meat Traceability System

Vegetable and Fruit Traceability System

Milk Food Traceability System

Segment by Application

Government Department

Food Suppliers

Retailers

