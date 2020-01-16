Global 3D Printing Metal Market 2019 Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

The global 3D Printing Metal market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 3D Printing Metal volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3D Printing Metal market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Voxeljet AG

GKN Plc

Sandvik AB

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Renishaw Plc

Hoganas AB

LPW Technology

Optomec Inc.

Argen Corp

Boeing

Concept Laser

Nanosteel

Norsk Titanium

Legor Group

QuesTEK

Markforged

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Form

Powder

Filament

By Material

Titanium

Nickel

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Others

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

1 3D Printing Metal Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 3D Printing Metal

1.2 3D Printing Metal Segment By Form

1.2.1 Global 3D Printing Metal Production Growth Rate Comparison By Form (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Powder

1.2.3 Filament

1.3 3D Printing Metal Segment by Application

1.3.1 3D Printing Metal Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Medical & Dental

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global 3D Printing Metal Market by Region

1.4.1 Global 3D Printing Metal Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global 3D Printing Metal Market Size

1.5.1 Global 3D Printing Metal Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global 3D Printing Metal Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 3D Printing Metal Business

7.1 3D Systems Corporation

7.1.1 3D Systems Corporation 3D Printing Metal Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 3D Printing Metal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3D Systems Corporation 3D Printing Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Arcam AB

7.2.1 Arcam AB 3D Printing Metal Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 3D Printing Metal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Arcam AB 3D Printing Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

7.3.1 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems 3D Printing Metal Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 3D Printing Metal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems 3D Printing Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Voxeljet AG

7.4.1 Voxeljet AG 3D Printing Metal Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 3D Printing Metal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Voxeljet AG 3D Printing Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 GKN Plc

7.5.1 GKN Plc 3D Printing Metal Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 3D Printing Metal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 GKN Plc 3D Printing Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sandvik AB

7.6.1 Sandvik AB 3D Printing Metal Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 3D Printing Metal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sandvik AB 3D Printing Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Carpenter Technology Corporation

7.7.1 Carpenter Technology Corporation 3D Printing Metal Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 3D Printing Metal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Carpenter Technology Corporation 3D Printing Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Renishaw Plc

7.8.1 Renishaw Plc 3D Printing Metal Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 3D Printing Metal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Renishaw Plc 3D Printing Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Hoganas AB

7.9.1 Hoganas AB 3D Printing Metal Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 3D Printing Metal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Hoganas AB 3D Printing Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 LPW Technology

7.10.1 LPW Technology 3D Printing Metal Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 3D Printing Metal Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 LPW Technology 3D Printing Metal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Optomec Inc.

7.12 Argen Corp

7.13 Boeing

7.14 Concept Laser

7.15 Nanosteel

7.16 Norsk Titanium

7.17 Legor Group

7.18 QuesTEK

7.19 Markforged

Continued…..

