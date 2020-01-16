GLOBAL AERIAL EQUIPMENT : 2019 COMPANY PROFILE, PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS, CAPACITY, PRODUCTION VALUE FORECAST TO 2022

Aerial Equipment Market By Product (Atrium / Spider Lifts, Boom Lifts, Cranes, and Scissor Lifts); By Technology (Unpowered, Self-propelled, and Vehicle-mounted); By Ownership (Rental and End-Use Industry); By End-User (Fire Brigade, Industrial, Power Plant, Construction, Ship & Offshore, and Others (Glass Cleaning, and Maintenance)) Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2022

Report Brief The report covers forecast and analysis for the aerial equipment market on a global and regional level The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market Detailed information about the market opportunities are discussed The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report The market numbers have been calculated using top-down and the bottom-up approaches The aerial equipment market has been analyzed using the Porters Five Forces Analysis The market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, ownership, and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on regional level as well All the segments have been evaluated based on the present and the future trends The report deals with the in-depth quantitative and qualitative analyses of the aerial equipment market The report includes the detailed company profiles of the prominent market players

Market Summary

Overview

The aerial equipment is used for multiple purposes in the construction, manufacturing, and other sectors. One of the commonly used equipment is crane equipped with an aerial-lift personnel basket. It is used to lift the workers to a height. Aerial equipment is also called as aerial work platform (AWP), aerial device, mobile elevating work platform (MEWP), or elevating work platform (EWP).

Value

The global aerial equipment market was valued at around USD 8,300 million in 2016 and is expected to reach over USD 14,300 million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2017 and 2022.

Drivers and Restraints

The rapid growth in the construction value across the globe is expected to revive the construction equipment industry revenue. As a result, the global aerial equipment market is also growing. Growth in the construction industry, stringent labor laws and government regulations, and strict adherence to human safety concerns are some of the other factors driving the growth of the global aerial equipment market.

The high capital investment requirement is expected to limit the market growth. However, improved technology and worker efficiency have supported production volume.

Segmentation

Scissor lift was the leading segment and it accounted for around 35% share of total volume consumption in 2014. The scissor lifts provide operational benefits such as maneuvering capability in tight spaces thus being used increasingly. The growing demand for scissor lifts in the maintenance and installation applications is expected to increase its demand in the coming years.

Vehicle mounted lift stood at around 44 thousand units in 2016. In terms of revenue, this segment held majority share on account of technological advancement and new product innovations.

The demand for the rental equipment is growing in the construction industry across the globe. This is owing to the rapid growth of the construction equipment rental market which has opened up opened up potential opportunities for the aerial equipment manufacturers. According to the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF), rental aerial equipment market is anticipated to value at USD 8.917 Million in 2017.

The construction sector dominated the end-user industry segment. The construction sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9.6% owing to increasing government and private investment in the real-estate sector and infrastructure development. Growing concerns regarding the worker safety also anticipate fueling the demand for the aerial equipment in the construction industry. In terms of value, the North America aerial equipment market was valued at around USD 3,251.6 million in 2016. North America dominates the global aerial equipment market due to the increased demand for the advanced construction equipment technology. Industry Players

The global aerial equipment market report profiles some of the leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. The major players in the market are Altec Industries, Aerial Access Equipment, Elliott Equipment Company, Grove, Haulotte, JLG, Linamar, MEC Aerial Work Platforms, Manitex International, Manitou, Nifty-lift, Oshkosh Corporation, Reachmaster, Snorkel, Terex Corporation, Tadano, Toyota Material Handling U.S.A(Aichi), and XCMG Group.

The prominent market players maintain the competitive edge in the global market by making investments in the mergers and acquisitions and by increasing their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2017 The Manitou group, a world leader in all-terrain material handling, had signed an agreement to acquire Terex Equipment Private Limited (TEPL) based in Greater Noida, India, from Terex Corporation.

