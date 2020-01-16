GLOBAL ERP SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, SALES, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2024
Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a method of efficiently utilizing people, hardware and software to increase productivity and profit, thus simplifying a company’s busine procees. ERP systems merge each of the company’s key operations, including the manufacturing, distribution, financial, human resources and customer relations departments, into one software system.It is widely used in all industries.
An ERP may consist of many different busine modules, including:
• Manufacturing
• Human Resources/Payroll
• Sales
• Inventory
• Supply Chain/Partners
• Finance and Accounting
• CRM
ICRWorld’s ERP Software market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discuion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players.
Global ERP Software Market: Product Segment Analysis
On-premise ERP
Cloud ERP
Global ERP Software Market: Application Segment Analysis
Global ERP Software Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia
The players mentioned in our report
SAP
Oracle
Infor
Microsoft
Epicor
Kronos
Concur(SAP)
IBM
Totvs
Sage
UNIT4
YonYou
NetSuite
Kingdee
Workday
Cornerstone
Digiwin
