Global Legal Analytics 2019 Market Analysis, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation Forecast To 2025

In 2018, the global Legal Analytics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Legal Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Legal Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands)

Thomson Reuters (Canada)

MindCrest (US)

UnitedLex Corporation (US)

Argopoint (US)

LexisNexis (US)

Premonition (US)

Analytics Consulting (US)

The Bureau of National Affairs (BNA) (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3863304-global-legal-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Descriptive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporates

Law Firms

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Legal Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Legal Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Legal Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3863304-global-legal-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Legal Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Descriptive Analytics

1.4.3 Prescriptive Analytics

1.4.4 Predictive Analytics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Legal Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Corporates

1.5.3 Law Firms

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Legal Analytics Market Size

2.2 Legal Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Legal Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Legal Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands)

12.1.1 Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Legal Analytics Introduction

12.1.4 Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands) Revenue in Legal Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands) Recent Development

12.2 Thomson Reuters (Canada)

12.2.1 Thomson Reuters (Canada) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Legal Analytics Introduction

12.2.4 Thomson Reuters (Canada) Revenue in Legal Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Thomson Reuters (Canada) Recent Development

12.3 MindCrest (US)

12.3.1 MindCrest (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Legal Analytics Introduction

12.3.4 MindCrest (US) Revenue in Legal Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 MindCrest (US) Recent Development

12.4 UnitedLex Corporation (US)

12.4.1 UnitedLex Corporation (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Legal Analytics Introduction

12.4.4 UnitedLex Corporation (US) Revenue in Legal Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 UnitedLex Corporation (US) Recent Development

12.5 Argopoint (US)

12.5.1 Argopoint (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Legal Analytics Introduction

12.5.4 Argopoint (US) Revenue in Legal Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Argopoint (US) Recent Development

12.6 LexisNexis (US)

12.6.1 LexisNexis (US) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Legal Analytics Introduction

12.6.4 LexisNexis (US) Revenue in Legal Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 LexisNexis (US) Recent Development

12.7 Premonition (US)

12.7.1 Premonition (US) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Legal Analytics Introduction

12.7.4 Premonition (US) Revenue in Legal Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Premonition (US) Recent Development

12.8 Analytics Consulting (US)

12.8.1 Analytics Consulting (US) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Legal Analytics Introduction

12.8.4 Analytics Consulting (US) Revenue in Legal Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Analytics Consulting (US) Recent Development

12.9 The Bureau of National Affairs (BNA) (US)

12.9.1 The Bureau of National Affairs (BNA) (US) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Legal Analytics Introduction

12.9.4 The Bureau of National Affairs (BNA) (US) Revenue in Legal Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 The Bureau of National Affairs (BNA) (US) Recent Development

12.10 IBM Corporation (US)

12.10.1 IBM Corporation (US) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Legal Analytics Introduction

12.10.4 IBM Corporation (US) Revenue in Legal Analytics Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 IBM Corporation (US) Recent Development

Continued…..

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3863304

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: 841 198 5042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3863304-global-legal-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-legal-analytics-2019-market-analysis-growth-share-trends-segmentation-forecast-to-2025/505717

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 505717