GLOBAL ROBOTIC CUTTING, DEBURRING, AND FINISHING MARKET RESEARCH REPORT, MARKET SIZE, STATUS, REVENUE, CONSUMPTION, IMPORT AND FUTURE FORECAST TO 2019-2024

Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing Market by Product Type (6 Axis and 7 Axis and 3 Axis to 5 Axis), By Robot Type (Articulated Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel Robots, Cartesian Robots, and Other Robots), By Process Type (Cutting, Finishing, Deburring, and Grinding), By Installation Type (New, Replacement, and Retrofit) For Application (Automotive Industry, Metal Industry, Electronics Industry, Chemicals and Plastics Industry, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2024

Report Brief The report covers forecast and analysis for the Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing (CDF) Market on a global and regional level The report also provides historical data of past three years of the market for better understanding the dynamics and trends prevalent in the market The report includes the positive and the negative factors that are influencing the growth of the market Detailed information about the market opportunities are discussed The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report Total number of CDF robots (units) sold in the market have been determined on a global and regional level The market numbers have been calculated using top-down and the bottom-up approaches The Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing (CDF) Market has been analyzed using descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analysis The Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing (CDF) Market has been analyzed using Porters Five Forces Analysis The market is segmented on the basis of product type, robot type, process type, installation type, application, which in turn bifurcated on regional level as well All the segments have been evaluated based on the present and the future trends The report deals with the in-depth quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing (CDF) Market The report includes the detailed company profiles of the prominent market players Detailed list of suppliers of CDF robots and buyers (end-users) The report provides key trends and key takeaways observed in the market

Market Summary Overview

Global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing (CDF) Market is a part of the industrial robotics industry. Robots used for cutting, deburring, finishing, and grinding fall under Material Removal function of the industrial robotics industry. CDF robots are utilized during manufacturing and production process for explicit functions such as cutting, deburring, finishing, and grinding. CDF robots provide additional benefits over traditional cutting, deburring, and finishing tools. In recent times, the manufacturing sectors increasingly started realizing the long-term financial and operational advantages of CDF robots over traditional machines and adopted these robots in their production facilities.

Value and Volume

The Global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing (CDF) Market was valued at around USD 500 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach more than USD 1,300 million by 2024. The global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing market are expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 13% between 2017 and 2024. In terms of volume, the demand for CDF robots is expected to reach more than 50,000 units in 2024 at a CAGR of around 20% from 2017 to 2024.

Drivers and Restraints

The major factor driving the growth of roof safety and access system market is the rising adoption of automation and AI in the manufacturing and production process across various industries. Automation and AI bring in accuracy, speed, and innovation over the conventional methods of manufacturing and production.

Increasing human labor costs and aging labor have convinced the manufacturing industries to switch to automation. This has further increased the sales of the CDF robots across different industries.

Rising need for precision and sequential output in the manufacturing process could be achieved through CDF robots and thus is expected to further boost the demand for CDF robots during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of CNC machines and threat of loss of jobs is expected to arrest the growth of this industry in the years to come.

Increasing activities and investment in the manufacturing sector in developing economies coupled with an anticipated drop in prices of CDF robots in the years to come provides ample opportunities for players operating in the Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing (CDF) Market.

Segmentation

CDF robots with up to 5-axis have numerous applications including manufacturing and other industrial functions. Cost of these types of CDF robots is lower as compared to other CDF robots with a higher number of axes. In the product type segment, CDF Robots with up to 5-axis hold major share. However, multitasking ability and robust capabilities to do advanced and complicated jobs have boosted the demand for 6-axis and 7-axis CDF robots since they could imitate complex movements coupled with convoluted 360-degree movements.

Many types of CDF robots are required in many of the applications to ensure the accuracy, precision, and repeatability of processes and operations in various industries. Among them, the product type that is dominating the market is the articulated CDF robots. Articulated CDF robots can be used for several different applications and have a large work envelope which has boosted its demand across different industries.

Robotic cutting is the automated process of removing material from a workpiece or dividing the workpiece into several smaller, discrete parts. CDF robots for the cutting process are extremely precise and accurate while increasing speed. Decreased cutting errors reduce product waste. CDF robots for cutting process also keep employees safe from dust or fumes that can occur during a cutting application. In the process type segment, the cutting process is dominating the Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing market.

Most of the CDF robots sold in the market are brand new. Most of the end-users buy specialized CDF Robots for explicit functions and tasks which requires new and customized purchases of CDF robots. In the installation type segment, new installations dominate the Global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing market. However, it is more convenient to retrofit existing CDF robot with specialized tools rather than making a purchase of altogether new CDF Robots. This makes retrofit CDF robots a financially viable option for end users. During the forecast period, retrofit CDF robots segment is expected to register highest CAGR of more than 20%.

In 2016, automotive industry ordered more than 6,000 CDF robots across the globe. CDF robots have facilitated the automotive industry to attain a higher level of precision in their traditional manufacturing processes to transform them into effective manufacturing methods. In the application segment, the automotive industry is dominating the Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing market.

The market is developing at a rapid rate in the developing regions. The major market share for the Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing market was contributed by the Asia Pacific. There is a rising awareness in the Asia Pacific regarding the benefits of CDF robots in the manufacturing process of various industries such as automotive, metals, electronics, chemicals, and plastics industry among others. All these factors have boosted the demand for CDF robots in the region. As the prices of CDF robots are expected to fall in years to come, the adoption rate of CDF robots is expected to increase in this region as well as other developing regions. China, Japan, and South Korea are some of the leading countries in the Asia Pacific to adopt CDF robots.



Industry Players

The report includes detailed profiles of the prominent market players that are trending in the Global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing market. The list of the players that are compiled in the report are ABB, FANUC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., DAIHEN Corporation, Yaskawa Motoman, DENSO Robotics, Fastems, Genesis Systems Group, LLC, Arcos, ATI Industrial Automation Inc., KUKA AG, Stubli International AG, Universal Robots A/S, Comau S.p.A., and much more.

The prominent market players maintain the competitive edge in the global market by spending more on research and development activities to bring innovative solutions for diversified industries. The market is still in the development phase, has number of product variants, and offers a high degree of customized products.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

