Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Analysis, Share, Trends, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts 2019 To 2025
Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) refers to outsourcing of supply chain management functions to a service provider. The services provided thus include, warehouse management, logistics management, order management, and other functions including supplier and vendor management.
In 2018, the global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
CEVA Logistics
DHL International GmbH
FedEx Corporation
GEODIS
Kuehne+Nagel
TATA Consultancy Services Limited
United Parcel Service
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Zensar Technologies Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solutions
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Order Management
Warehouse Management
Logistics Management
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Solutions
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Order Management
1.5.3 Warehouse Management
1.5.4 Logistics Management
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size
2.2 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Accenture
12.1.1 Accenture Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Introduction
12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.2 CEVA Logistics
12.2.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Introduction
12.2.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development
12.3 DHL International GmbH
12.3.1 DHL International GmbH Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Introduction
12.3.4 DHL International GmbH Revenue in Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 DHL International GmbH Recent Development
12.4 FedEx Corporation
12.4.1 FedEx Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Introduction
12.4.4 FedEx Corporation Revenue in Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 FedEx Corporation Recent Development
12.5 GEODIS
12.5.1 GEODIS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Introduction
12.5.4 GEODIS Revenue in Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 GEODIS Recent Development
12.6 Kuehne+Nagel
12.6.1 Kuehne+Nagel Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Introduction
12.6.4 Kuehne+Nagel Revenue in Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Kuehne+Nagel Recent Development
12.7 TATA Consultancy Services Limited
12.7.1 TATA Consultancy Services Limited Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Introduction
12.7.4 TATA Consultancy Services Limited Revenue in Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 TATA Consultancy Services Limited Recent Development
12.8 United Parcel Service
12.8.1 United Parcel Service Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Introduction
12.8.4 United Parcel Service Revenue in Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 United Parcel Service Recent Development
12.9 XPO Logistics, Inc.
12.9.1 XPO Logistics, Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Introduction
12.9.4 XPO Logistics, Inc. Revenue in Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 XPO Logistics, Inc. Recent Development
12.10 Zensar Technologies Ltd.
12.10.1 Zensar Technologies Ltd. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Introduction
12.10.4 Zensar Technologies Ltd. Revenue in Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Zensar Technologies Ltd. Recent Development
Continued…..
