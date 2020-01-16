Global Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution market 2019: size, share, demand, trends, growth and 2025 forecasts explored in latest research
— Global Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Travel and expense (T&E) software is programming that allows an organization to track and approve reimbursement for the cost of a business trip.
In 2018, the global Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle Corporation
Apptricity Corp.
SAP SE (Concur)
Basware
Expensify
Chrome River Technologies
Infor
Coupa Software
Trippeo Technologies
Certify
Journyx
Xero
Harvest
Ariett
Abila
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Transportation & Logistics
Government & Defense
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Retail
Telecom & IT
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 On Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Transportation & Logistics
1.5.3 Government & Defense
1.5.4 Energy & Utilities
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Telecom & IT
1.5.8 Manufacturing
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution Market Size
2.2 Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Travel and Expense Management (TEM) Solution Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Continued…………………….
