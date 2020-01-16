Global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market to Witness Heightened Growth During the Period 2018-2028

Global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market Overview

Ultrasonic flaw detectors are small, portable, microprocessor-based instruments suitable for both industrial and field use. Ultrasonic flaw detectors are widely used as the depth of penetration is superior to other methods, and they provide highly accurate flaw sizing and shape of the equipment to be tested. Moreover, these ultrasonic flow detectors generate and display an ultrasonic waveform that is interpreted by a trained operator, often with the aid of analysis software, to locate and categorize flaws in test pieces. They typically include an ultrasonic pulser/receiver, hardware, and software for signal capture and analysis, a waveform display, and a data logging module. Most contemporary instruments use digital signal processing for optimum stability and precision. The primary methods for ultrasonic flaw sizing and crack sizing include five methods such as amplitude, dB drop, phased array, time of flight diffraction and multiple-wave mode, etc.

Global ultrasonic flaw detector market is expected to grow with a signal digit CAGR during the forecast period. Ultrasonic flaw detectors are also gaining high traction across various end-use applications.

Global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market Dynamics

The market for ultrasonic flaw detectors is expected to grow fast, driven primarily by major infrastructure advancements and automation in manufacturing processes in countries such as India and China. The factors which are driving the growth of ultrasonic flaw detectors market include the development of portable phased array ultrasonic testing equipment, need for a reliable non-destructive testing technique for fiberglass and carbon fiber composites in manufacturing, growth in ultrasonic testing services market, and government mandates.

Advancement in the ultrasonic flaw detector such as Internal data loggers, which can be used to record full waveform and setup information associated with each test such as echo amplitude, depth or distance readings, or presence or absence of alarm conditions, makes the detectors more versatile, which creates a huge demand for the ultrasonic flaw detectors during the forecast period.

Another factor which creates the demand for Ultrasonic flaw detectors is its use in a variety of applications where nondestructive flaw detection and analysis is required. The type of tests performed varies depending on the application but will be either straight-beam inspection or angle-beam inspection.

Lack of well-trained operators to carry out the test with appropriate reference standards and thorough interpretation of the results and rise in pipeline sabotage threats are likely to hamper the growth of global ultrasonic non-destructive testing equipment market.

Global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market Segmentation

Global ultrasonic flaw detector market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-use industry & region. On the basis of product type, ultrasonic flaw detector market is segmented as conventional Ultrasonic Flaw detector, phased array ultrasonic flaw detector & TOFD ultrasonic flaw detector. On the basis of end-use industry, ultrasonic flaw detector market is segmented as manufacturing and machinery industry, aerospace industry, automotive industry, oil & gas industry, railways & others.

Global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market Regional Overview

Global ultrasonic flaw detector market is dominated by Europe & North America owing to the high industrialization in these regions. Asia Pacific region showing high growth in the global ultrasonic flaw detector market, because rapid industrialization in developing economies of Asia Pacific surge the demand for ultrasonic flaw detectors. Furthermore, high demand for ultrasonic flaw detectors in various applications universally has also led to uplift the demand. In the emerging economies of the world, the market for ultrasonic flaw detectors expected to grow tremendously owing to the rapid infrastructural development.

Global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market Prominent Players

The major players involved in the ultrasonic flaw detector market include General Electric (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Sonatest (UK), Sonotron NDT (Israel), Zetec (US), Kropus (Russia), Hitachi Power Solutions (Japan), Dakota Ultrasonics (US), Modsonic (India), Karldeutsch (Germany) & Others.

Global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market: Competitive Environment

Immense competition exists in the global ultrasonic flaw detector market due to high market concentration. Only major tier 1 companies hold most of the market share of global ultrasonic flaw detector market. The market entry for new players is difficult because of barriers created by global ultrasonic flaw detector market leaders in the market. New product launches, innovative technology, and mergers and acquisitions with local players have been strong business strategies for global flaw detector market growth.