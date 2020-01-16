“Identity And Access Management As A Service (IAMaaS) Market With Top Countries Data : Analysis and Forecast 2027 ” is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

The global Identity And Access Management As A Service (IAMaaS) Market is fueled by various factors, according to a detailed assessment explained in the report. This study shows how important in-depth analysis should be, and how it greatly affects the quality of information provided to the readers. The market for Identity And Access Management As A Service (IAMaaS) Market extensively covers various highlights in the report that includes competitive vista, growth propelling factors, regional outreach, targeted consumers, major obstacles, and others.

Identity and access management as a service is one of the many types of cloud services that are offered by cloud vendors that refers to web- delivered services that create and control access levels for individual users. In the current scenario, identity and access management as a service helps companies set up customized levels of security for an IT architecture, either as a whole or in parts. The basic idea of an identity and access management as a service platform is that a third-party service vendor sets up user identities and determines what these individual users can do within a system.

Identity and Access Management as a Service (IAMaaS) Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major drivers for the growth of identity and access management as a service market are the increasing need to enhance mobile security, need of enterprises to improve their operational efficiency and widespread adoption of cloud-based applications. Many organizations have implemented, or are in the process of implementing bring your own device concept that enables employees to get their own mobile devices to work or carry them to multiple locations for seamless connectivity. This creates a need for such enterprises to have their identity and access management systems in place to ensure mobile security. Also, cloud-based platforms are on the rise as they act as a substitute to on-premise applications and are cost saving for small scale and medium scale enterprises. Hence, it is important for these organizations to have a strong identity and access management as a service platform.

Identity and Access Management as a Service (IAMaaS) Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of deployment type:

On-premise

Cloud

Segmentation on the basis of organization size:

Small-scale enterprise

Medium-scale enterprise

Large-scale enterprise

Segmentation on the basis of vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Public Sector and Utilities

Retail

Energy, Oil and Gas

Others

Identity and Access Management as a Service (IAMaaS) Market Players:

Few of the companies in identity and access management as a service (IAMaaS) market are: IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hitachi Systems Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Dell Inc., SAP SE, EMC Corporation, Okta, Inc., and Centrify Corporation. These companies are continually in the process of updating their offerings and service portfolio, and few of them have strategically acquired few technology companies over the years to expand their service portfolio.

Identity and Access Management as a Service (IAMaaS) Market: Regional Overview

Identity and Access Management as a Service (IAMaaS) market is currently dominated by North America region due to wide adoption of cloud applications and bring your own device concept along with meeting compliance requirements and standard mobile practices. Europe identity and access management as a service market follows next as various industry verticals such as public sector, manufacturing and oil and gas are emphasizing on remedies for identity management. Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow at a steady pace in the identity and access management as a service market due to gradual adoption of cloud services and mobility.

