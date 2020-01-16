Inhalation Spray Based Drugs Market 2025: Top Key Players Allergan Plc. CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A

Inhalation based drug products are typically water based solutions or suspensions of drug containing additional excipients. However, introduction of dry powder inhalers eliminated the chances of degradation of therapeutically active ingredient in the solution form. Inhalation based dosage forms are intended for direct delivery of medicament to lungs to produce local or systematic effects. Inhalation spray-based systems consist of drug formulation (solution, suspension or dry powder) and container-closure system, which do not contain any propellant. Majority of the companies operating in inhalation drug devices market are adopting a strategy to launch nasal delivery devices for their drugs as drug delivery devices are the way forward to extend the life cycle of the product. Thus, the market for inhalation based-drugs is continuously expanding as companies are racing to develop co-packed inhalation devices for their nasal spray-based drugs. However, the producers has to face challenges due to increasing rigidity of number of regulatory requirements from regulatory authorities. Constantly evolving technologies such as inhalers with GPS radios, CareTRx technology with smart inhaler cap which allow users to crowd source data for having asthma attacks etc. is further expected to drive the global market for inhalation spray-based drugs market over the forecast period.

The global market for inhalation spray-based drugs is expected to be driven by increasing incidence of respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD, need for improved drug delivery mechanisms for quick action, increasing incidence of asthma in children etc. Majority of the inhalation and nasal spray based drugs are generic formulation which are cost-effective and thus preferred by both prescriber as well as patients. Moreover, ease of administration, quick onset of action, adoption by geriatric population and children etc. are some other factors fueling the growth of global inhalation spray-based drugs market over the forecast period. However, stringent regulations for inhalation spray-based drugs and competition between producers is are some of the factors hindering the growth of global inhalation spray-based drugs market.

The global market for inhalation spray-based drugs is segmented on basis of product type, Indication, distribution channel and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type Corticosteroids Bronchodilators Antihistamines Combination Drugs

Segmentation by Indication Asthma COPD Allergic Rhinitis Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Drug Stores Clinics



Based on product type, the global inhalation spray-based drugs market has been segmented into corticosteroids, bronchodilators, antihistaminic and combination products. Based on indication, the market has been segmented into asthma, COPD, allergic rhinitis and others. Asthma indication segment is expected to lead the global market for inhalation spray-based drugs.

Based on distribution channel, the global inhalation spray-based drugs market has been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, drug stores and clinics. Retail pharmacy distribution channel segment is more popular among the population due ease of availability.

On the basis of regional presence, global inhalation spray-based drugs market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market due to increasing incidence of asthma and COPD owing to lifestyle changes. Market in APAC region is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to expansion activities by key market players in the region.

Some of the players operating in global inhalation spray-based drugs market are Roxane Laboratories Inc. (subsidiary of West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp.), Allergan Plc. CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A, Serenity Pharmaceuticals, LLC etc. Some of the companies involved in the development of delivery devices for their own inhalation drugs include Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc. Teva Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca Plc., Opko Health etc.