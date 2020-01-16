Laboratory Water Purification Systems Market: Increase in Funding for Laboratories to Propel the Global Market

Laboratory water purification system is used to produce water of application-specific quality. Purified water is classified into different grades based on parameters such as electrical conductivity, total organic carbons (TOC), and resistivity. According to the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), ultrapure water should have resistivity of >18 MΩ-cm, conductivity of <0.056 µS/cm, and <50 ppb of TOC. Rise in number of research projects, increase in funding for laboratories, and stringent manufacturing practices are the factors projected to propel the global laboratory water purification systems market during the forecast period. However, high cost of equipment and maintenance and stringent regulatory authorities are anticipated to restrain the global laboratory water purification systems market.

The global laboratory water purification systems market can be segmented based on technology, type, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the global market can be classified into type I water purification systems, type II purification systems, and type III water purification systems. The type I water purification systems segment dominated the global laboratory water purification systems market in 2017, as these systems produce ultrapure water which is essential in specific biotechnology applications. In vitro fertilization, tissue & cell culture, and DNA research also require ultrapure water which is both biologically pure and free of trace metals and dissolved organics. Moreover, ultra-sensitive analytical instruments including HPLC, GFAA, ICP/MS, IC, AAS, and GC/MS are capable of detecting elements and compounds in nanograms per liter (ng/L) or parts per trillion (ppt). These instruments require water that is absolutely pure. These applications of ultrapure water are projected to drive the type I water purification systems segment during the forecast period. Type II water is required for preparation of reagents, washing of plastic and glassware, and preparation of media and electrophoresis gels. Moreover, type II water can be used to feed instruments and clinical analyzers because there is less calcium buildup, and as feed water to a type I system. These factors are anticipated to propel the type II water purification systems segment from 2018 to 2026.

Based on technology, the global laboratory purification systems market can be categorized into distillation, reverse osmosis, deionization, ultrafiltration (UF) & ultraviolet (UV) oxidation, and others. The others segment includes adsorption and particulate filtration. The ultrafiltration (UF) & ultraviolet (UV) oxidation segment is expected to dominate the global laboratory water purification systems market during the forecast period, as the technology is used to produce ultra-low total organic contamination (UV) and pyrogen free water (UF). In terms of end-user, the global laboratory water purification systems market can be divided into research & academic institutes, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and others. Research & academic institutes accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017, as these institutes have large number of ultra-sensitive analytical instruments for research purposes. Moreover, installation of water purification systems is high in research & academic institutes, as these require high volume of purified water. The biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment is likely to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to increase in in-house R&D facilities.

Geographically, the global laboratory water purification systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was the leading market for laboratory water purification systems in 2017, driven by financial, economic, and technological developments. Europe was the second largest market for laboratory water purification systems in 2017. Most of the countries in Asia Pacific are emerging economies, with evolving R&D. This is expected to contribute to the growth of the laboratory water purification systems market in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are small markets for laboratory water purification systems due to underdeveloped research and development infrastructure.

Key players operating in the global laboratory water purification systems market includes Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius, Avidity Science, and Labconco.