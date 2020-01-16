Microchip Electrophoresis Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2028

Microchip Electrophoresis market project to multiply in single digit growth

The growth in laboratory testing across several biomedical verticals across the world have led to the surge in demand for microchip electrophoresis globally. North America have been the forerunner in the microchip electrophoresis market, though the demand is also increasing in the developing regions including Asia-Pacific. The microchip electrophoresis market is set to register a single digit growth over the forecast period.

Several associated benefits augments the demand for microchip electrophoresis

Microchip electrophoresis (MCE) is an analytical technique which is consequential to miniaturization of capillary electrophoresis onto a planar micro-fabricated separation device. Microanalytical systems such as microchip electrophoresis have gained high attention as they can analyze smallest volumes of sample as well as reduces the cost of testing through improvement in the rate and throughput of chemical and biochemical analysis. Microchip Electrophoresis is an efficient separation technique that performs fast analytical separations of complex samples. Microchip electrophoresis provides high resolution and significant peak capacity.

Microchip electrophoresis demand increasing among existing and newer application areas

Microchip electrophoresis finds applications in several areas, including biology, chemistry, engineering, and medicine. Microchip electrophoresis forms the similar working principles as Capillary Electrophoresis. The possibility of performing electrophoresis with a direct method in a microchip is high. Also, there is no requirement of high pressure in case of microchip electrophoresis (as in chromatography), as electric field is the driving force of the electrodes. The voltage that is applied in some of the modes of electrophoresis, such as Micelle Electrokinetic Chromatography and Capillary Zone Electrophoresis, primarily determines the separation efficiency. Therefore, the possibility of applying a higher electric field with a considerably shorter separation channel is high, thus it is also possible to perform microchip electrophoresis at a faster pace. These benefits have been augmenting the demand of microchip electrophoresis.

The application of microchip electrophoresis further expands to DNA and RNA separation. Microchip electrophoresis is advantageous here in a way that it has short sensing times (<3 minutes), it avoids radioisotope labelling detection system, has relatively lower costs and reduces labor intensity.

Microchip electrophoresis: an emerging technology for molecular diagnostics

The increasing volumes of activities in molecular diagnostics further makes microchip electrophoresis a potent technology for application. Clinical diagnostics have employed a large number of techniques, which includes liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, mass spectrometry and electrophoresis. Microchip electrophoresis associates the parallel analysis of gels and with the automation of capillary electrophoresis. The added benefits such as low sample size and analysis time further makes microchip electrophoresis a preferred choice for molecular diagnostics.

Booming laboratory testing services industry translating in the growth of microchip electrophoresis market

Laboratory testing services has been booming globally, thus offering growth opportunity to the microchip electrophoresis market. Increasing regulatory standards necessitates the companies to seek testing. The laboratory testing services market in the U.S. for instance is projected to cross revenues of US$ 5 Bn by 2022. This is anticipated to translate into the growth in demand for microchip electrophoresis. In Asia-Pacific, the laboratory testing services has been growing in China and Japan at a considerable pace thus augmenting the demand for microchip testing.

Low competition in microchip electrophoresis market

Microchip electrophoresis market has a low degree of competition, with the presence of small number of players. The high regulations and technology learning curve makes the entry barrier to the microchip electrophoresis market, high. Some of the key providers of microchip electrophoresis includes Shimadzu Deutschland GmbH, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Caliper Life Sciences.

