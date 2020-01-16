Milled-Corn Products Market : Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors

Globally, the major commodities from which starch is derived are maize, cassava, potato, and wheat. The quantity of starch consumed in food and non-food products in a country is closely associated with the level of economic development and income of that country. With the rise in per capita income, consumer demand for a food and manufactured products that use starch in their making. Thus, there is a close and positive relationship between income and quantity of starch demanded. Starch which is being considered as the one of the most present biomaterials has witnessed significant development over the past few years.

Corn is one type of grain that has witnessed highest production and consumption rate worldwide. Corn in its raw and processed formats are being used in large scale in food, feed, ethanol production and industrial uses as well. The most common factor driving the demand for milled-corn products is for the ethanol production. However, the rising demand for bakery products especially from the European and the North American region is one of the emerging reasons which is triggering the demand for milled-corn products. The dry milled-corn product has experienced an extensive usage in the production of ethnic foods, bread, batter mixes, pancake mixes etc.

Over the past couple of years, there has been surge in consumption rate of bakery products in the global market owing to rise in popularity of organic and healthy baked goods along with rising consumption of bread. Europe dominates the global market followed the Asia-Pacific region. Both these regions have witnessed significant consumption of breads especially mixed breads etc. Milled-corn products is being used as the prime ingredient in the production of these kind of breads. On the other hand, cereal products have higher rate of consumption especially in North American region which again milled-corn product. As a result, these factors helps sights an opportunity for milled-corn product market.

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, source, product type and application of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall milled-corn product market sizes.