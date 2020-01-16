MINING RENEWABLE ENERGY SYSTEMS MARKET SEGMENTATION, APPLICATION, TECHNOLOGY & MARKET ANALYSIS RESEARCH REPORT 2022

Mining Renewable Energy Systems Market by Source Type (Wind, Biomass, Biofuel, Solar, and Geothermal): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2022

Report Brief The report covers forecast and analysis for the Mining Renewable Energy Systems market on a global and regional level The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market Detailed information about the market opportunities are discussed The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report The market numbers have been calculated using top-down and the bottom-up approaches The Mining Renewable Energy Systems market has been analyzed using the Porters Five Forces Analysis The market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, ownership, and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on regional level as well All the segments have been evaluated based on the present and the future trends The report deals with the in-depth quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Mining Renewable Energy Systems market The report includes the detailed company profiles of the prominent market players

Market Summary

Overview

The Mining Renewable Energy Systems is used for multiple purposes in the construction, manufacturing, and other sectors. One of the commonly used equipment is crane equipped with an aerial-lift personnel basket. It is used to lift the workers to a height. Mining Renewable Energy Systems is also called as aerial work platform (AWP), aerial device, mobile elevating work platform (MEWP), or elevating work platform (EWP).

Value

The global Mining Renewable Energy Systems market was valued at around USD 8,300 million in 2016 and is expected to reach over USD 14,300 million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2017 and 2022.

Drivers and Restraints

The rapid growth in the construction value across the globe is expected to revive the construction equipment industry revenue. As a result, the global Mining Renewable Energy Systems market is also growing. Growth in the construction industry, stringent labor laws and government regulations, and strict adherence to human safety concerns are some of the other factors driving the growth of the global Mining Renewable Energy Systems market.

The high capital investment requirement is expected to limit the market growth. However, improved technology and worker efficiency have supported production volume.

Segmentation

Based on source type, the solar segment is expected to be the most attractive segment of the global mining renewable energy systems market. As solar energy is being used by several industrial sectors it contributed a major share of over USD 950 million in 2016. Moreover, the presence of a significant number of mines in the tropical regions is another factor fueling the demand for solar energy in mining operations.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the most attractive region for mining renewable energy systems market. The Asia Pacific is a crucial supplier of mined products. The region collectively produces over half of the worlds iron ore, more than 70% of copper, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, bauxite and tin, and more than 90% of coal and molybdenum. Mining industry contributes approximately 24% to the total Asia Pacific economies. The governments in the region have been encouraging the adoption of favorable practices in mining in order to promote sustainable growth.

Industry Players

The global mining renewable energy systems market report profiles some of the leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. The major players in the market are Bluhm Burton Engineering Pty Ltd (BBE), Barrick Gold Corporation, Black Veatch Holding Company, Cambridge Energy Partners, Conergy, Cronimet Holding GmbH., Downer Group, Enel Green Power, General Electric, Hanwha Group, Juwi AG, Newmont Mining Corporation, Nuance Energy Group, Inc., Pyry Plc., Siemens AG, SolarReserve, LLC, Vergnet and ViZn Energy Systems amongst others.

The prominent market players maintain the competitive edge in the global market by making investments in the mergers and acquisitions and by increasing their product portfolio. In March 2017, Newmont Mining Corporation launched a Lifecycle of a Mine, an interactive micro site that features the activities and processes that make up each stage of the life of a modern-day gold mine.

