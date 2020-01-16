Paclitaxel Injection Market– Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2019

Paclitaxel injection is a viscous anticancer drug, derived from the bark of the Pacific yew tree. Paclitaxel belongs to the group of drugs called antineoplastic. Paclitaxel injection is primarily used to treat various advanced stage cancer of the breast,ovaries, Kaposi sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer. It is type of cytoskeletal medication that targets tubulin, which are a type of globular proteins. The body cells that have defects in chromosome segregation, mitotic spindle assembly and cell division are treated Paclitaxel. Paclitaxel works by inhibiting the growth of cancer cells and by stabilizing the microtubule polymer. Paclitaxel injection should be administered under the supervision of an oncologists with experience in chemotherapy.

Paclitaxel injection is used against some of the majormedical conditions-

Bladder cancer

Esophageal cancer

Cervical cancer

Endometrial cancer

Throat cancer

Non-small cell lung cancer

Kaposi\’s sarcoma

Stomach cancer

Testicular cancer

Fallopian tube cancer

Advantages of Paclitaxel injection such as immediate results, easy availability and better efficacy are some of the factors that are expected to drive the global Paclitaxel injection market. However, adverse effects such as allergy, leucopenia, blood clots, fever, diarrhea and weight loss are few drawbacksthat could hinder the growth of global Paclitaxel injection market. Moreover, stringent regulatory procedure could also act as the hindrance for the global market.

In the geographical perspective, North America is the largest market for Paclitaxel injection owing to the high incidence and prevalence rate of various cancers. The Asian-Pacific and European region arealso expected to be a potential markets for Paclitaxel injection owing to the increased number of cases of advanced stage cancer patients.

The companies involved in development and manufacturing of Paclitaxel injection are AbraxisBioScience Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Fresenius Kabi Oncology Ltd., Onco Therapies Ltd., Strides Arcolab Ltd., Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novasep, amongst others.

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.