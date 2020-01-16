PAN MASALA MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SHARE, GROWTH, SALES, TRENDS, SUPPLY, FORECAST TO 2024
Pan Masala refers to a balanced mixture of betel leaf with lime, areca nut, clove, cardamom, mint, tobacco and many other ingredients. It is prepared with precise measurements so as to maintain a balance of all ingredients while keeping in mind its taste and human health.
Pan Masala acts as a mouth freshener and unlike other Western synthetic pan masala which are made with chemical and petroleum ingredients, the Indian pan masala is considered safer. It is available in hygienic and attractive foil packets (sachets) and tins which are easy to store and carry.
The global average price of Pan Masala is in the increasing trend, from 29.37 /Kg in 2012 to 32.37 /Kg in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Pan Masala includes Pan Masala with Tobacco, Plain Pan Masala, Flavored Pan Masala and other, and the proportion of Pan Masala with Tobacco in 2016 is about 54%, followed by Plain Pan Masala and Flavored Pan Masala.
Pan Masala is widely used in Retail Stores, Supermarket, Online Stores and others. The most proportion of Pan Masala is Retail Stores, and the proportion in 2016 is 67%.
According to this study, over the next five years the Pan Masala market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pan Masala business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pan Masala market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Pan Masala value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Pan Masala with Tobacco
Plain Pan Masala
Flavored Pan Masala
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Retail Stores
Supermarket
Online Stores
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
DS Group
Manikchand
Godfrey Phillips
Kothari Products
Lalwani Group
A & C- Pan Bahar
Dinesh Pouches Limited
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Pan Masala consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Pan Masala market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Pan Masala manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Pan Masala with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Pan Masala Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Pan Masala Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Pan Masala Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Pan Masala Segment by Type
2.2.1 Pan Masala with Tobacco
2.2.2 Plain Pan Masala
2.2.3 Flavored Pan Masala
2.2.4 Other
2.3 Pan Masala Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Pan Masala Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Pan Masala Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Pan Masala Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Pan Masala Segment by Application
2.4.1 Retail Stores
2.4.2 Supermarket
2.4.3 Online Stores
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Pan Masala Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Pan Masala Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Pan Masala Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Pan Masala Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Pan Masala by Players
3.1 Global Pan Masala Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Pan Masala Sales by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Pan Masala Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Pan Masala Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Pan Masala Revenue by Players (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Pan Masala Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Pan Masala Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Pan Masala Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Pan Masala Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Pan Masala Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 DS Group
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Pan Masala Product Offered
12.1.3 DS Group Pan Masala Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 DS Group News
12.2 Manikchand
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Pan Masala Product Offered
12.2.3 Manikchand Pan Masala Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Manikchand News
12.3 Godfrey Phillips
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Pan Masala Product Offered
12.3.3 Godfrey Phillips Pan Masala Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Godfrey Phillips News
12.4 Kothari Products
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Pan Masala Product Offered
12.4.3 Kothari Products Pan Masala Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Kothari Products News
12.5 Lalwani Group
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Pan Masala Product Offered
12.5.3 Lalwani Group Pan Masala Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Lalwani Group News
12.6 A & C- Pan Bahar
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Pan Masala Product Offered
12.6.3 A & C- Pan Bahar Pan Masala Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 A & C- Pan Bahar News
12.7 Dinesh Pouches Limited
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Pan Masala Product Offered
12.7.3 Dinesh Pouches Limited Pan Masala Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Dinesh Pouches Limited News
……Continued
