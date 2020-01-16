Paper Straws Market- Clear and unbiased overview 2019

Paper Straws Market: Printed Paper Straws with Appealing Designs to Seize Consumer Attention and Gain Significant Traction

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest market report titled “Paper Straws Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Historical Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027,” the growing demand for paper straws in the food service end-use industry to bolster the growth of the global paper straws market during the forecast period. Globally, the revenue generated by the paper straws market has been estimated to be over US$ 1.6 Bn in 2019 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 13.8% in terms of value throughout the forecast period.

Paper Straws – Market Dynamics

Plastic straw consumption in the world was increasing by leaps and bounds before the last 2-3 years. However, rising intolerance towards plastic straws, growing consumer demand for eco-friendly straws, and globally increasing government reforms and campaigns to ban plastic straws are likely to offer a positive outlook for the paper straws market. On-the-go consumers demand more than convenience from their products. They are increasingly aware of their choices and are picking more sustainable options.

The latest trend is to move towards non-plastic straws. Paper straws are hygienic, single-use products found in restaurants, bars & lounges, soda shops, and other places. Straws built of paper hold up during the course of a meal, and once discarded, they degrade way faster than those made with plastic, thus, leaving a smaller impact on the environment. The improvised characteristics of paper straws and their sustainable nature are likely to drive the growth of the global paper straw market during the forecast period.

The Volume of the Global Paper Straws Market Is Expected to Expand 2.6X over the Forecast Period

Irrespective of the optimistic viewpoint, the high cost of paper straws as compared to plastic straws might hinder the growth of the paper straws market up to some extent during the forecast period. Paper straws cost ten times higher than plastic-based straws, which may affect the paper straws market negatively. The high cost of paper straws is attributed to high-quality paper, binder, and additives used during the manufacturing process. However, the manufacturers of paper straws are channelizing their efforts on improving production efficiency, use of recycled raw materials for lowering costs and increase overall profitability margin.

Paper Straws Market – Key Developments

Few of the key developments observed among the manufacturers of paper straws are:

Huhtamäki Oyj and Hoffmaster Group Inc. are actively engaged in acquisitions and mergers for the expansion of its business segments and to explore different markets. In 2018, Hoffmaster Group Inc. acquired Aardvark Straws, a leading paper straw manufacturer in the United States. In 2018, Huhtamäki Oyj acquired a majority stake in Cup Print Company, which is an Ireland-based manufacturer of cups.



In the global paper straws market report, we have discussed individual strategies, followed by company profiles of the manufacturers of paper straws. The ‘Competitive Landscape’ section is included in the paper straws market report to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and a company market share analysis of top manufacturers operating in the global paper straws market.

The Value of the Global Paper Straws Market Is Expected to Expand 2.8X over the Forecast Period

Paper Straws Market – Competition Dashboard

Detailed profiles of manufacturers of paper straws are also included in the report to evaluate their key product offerings, financials, recent developments, and strategies. Key players operating in the global paper straws market include Huhtamäki Oyj., Hoffmaster Group Inc. (Aardvark), Biopac UK Ltd., Vegware Ltd., U.S. Paper Straw, The Paper Straw Co., Austraw Pty Ltd T/as Bygreen, Footprint LLC, Okstraw, Transcend Packaging Ltd., PT. Strawland, TIPI Straws, MPM Marketing Services Pty Ltd., Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd., Aleco Straws Co. Ltd., Zhengzhou Gstar Plastics Co., Ltd., YIWU JinDong Paper Co., Ltd., Sharp Serviettes, GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd, and The Blue Straw.