Piling Sheet And Anchoring Equipment And Trench Shoring System Market : Quantitative Market analysis, Current and Future Trends to 2016 – 2024

The global piling sheet, anchoring equipment, and trench shoring system market is anticipated to witness a cumulative Y-o-Y growth of 5.8% during the period 2016–2024. In a new report titled “Piling Sheet, Anchoring Equipment, and Trench Shoring System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2024”, Persistence Market Research provides insights on the global piling sheet, anchoring equipment, and trench shoring system market performance over an eight-year forecast period (2016–2024).

Market highlights

Sales revenue of the global piling sheet market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The global anchoring equipment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Sales revenue of the global trench shoring system market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The cold rolled piling sheet sub segment is expected to witness relatively faster growth in terms of revenues as compared to the other piling sheet sub segments. In the anchoring equipment segment, the strand anchor segment will remain the largest segment with an estimated revenue contribution of 46.5% in 2015. The drill hollow bar segment is expected to ramp up in higher revenues as compared to the threadbar and helical anchor segment. In the trench shoring system segment, the slide rail shoring system will account for maximum revenue contribution of 42.1% by 2024 end as compared to other segments. The pipe grabber segment is expected to expand at a higher rate as compared to the pipe puller segment during the forecast period

Market drivers and trends

Increasing number of infrastructure projects in faster growing economies and the recovering construction sector in relatively mature economies is expected to propel the demand for piling sheets, anchoring equipment, and trench shoring systems globally. An increase in mining exploration and excavation activities in some key geographies such as Canada, South Africa, and India are further likely to fuel demand. According to Persistence Market Research, rising adoption of aluminium trench boxes and replacement of traditional piling sheet wall structures are some of the key market trends likely to be witnessed in the coming eight years.

Request For Sample Report-https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11848

On the basis of the region, Asia Pacific recorded a dominant market share of 37.3% in terms of value in 2015. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America piling sheet, anchoring equipment, and trench shoring system markets are expected to witness thriving demand during the forecast period characterized by an increasing growth of the infrastructure sector in these regions. The U.S market is expected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Europe will witness sluggish growth owing to gradual economic recovery during the 2016–2024 period; however, the market is expected to grow after 2019.

The Asia Pacific piling sheet market is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.7% in terms of value. The Asia pacific trench shoring system market is expected to exhibit a strong growth of 6.4% over the forecast period owing to escalating demand from economies such as India and China. Sustainable demand for soil stability equipment in residential and non-commercial infrastructure projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia is expected to translate into collective incremental opportunity of US$ 210.6 between 2016 and 2024. The North America regional market is expected to represent incremental dollar opportunity of US$ 453.3 Mn over the forecast period.

Request For TOC-https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/11848

Vendor details

The report profiles some of the leading companies operating in the global piling sheet, anchoring equipment, and trench shoring system market such as ArcelorMittal SA, ThyssenKrupp Bautechnik GmbH, TWF Tiefbautechnik GmbH, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, DYWIDAG Systems International GmbH, Skyline Steel LLC, Williams Form Engineering Corporation, SBH Tiefbautechnik GmbH, Spantec GmbH, and Con-Tech Systems Ltd.