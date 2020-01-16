QUALITATIVE DATA ANALYSIS SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, KEY APPLICATIONS AND FORECAST TO 2024

Qualitative Data Analysis Software offers tools that assist with qualitative research such as transcription analysis, coding and text interpretation, recursive abstraction, content analysis, discourse analysis, grounded theory methodology, etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the Qualitative Data Analysis Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Qualitative Data Analysis Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Qualitative Data Analysis Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Qualitative Data Analysis Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

PC

Mobile

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Smartlook

Nvivo

Atlas.ti

Maxqda

Quirkos

Dedoose

Provalis Research

WebQDA

Raven’s Eye

ResearchWare

FOCUSSON

Audiotranscription

Qiqqa

Aquad

Dovetail

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Qualitative Data Analysis Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Qualitative Data Analysis Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Qualitative Data Analysis Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Qualitative Data Analysis Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

